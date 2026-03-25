Zion Williamson Continues to Deserve Praise Even When Pelicans Lose

Despite back-to-back losses against solid playoff teams, the New Orleans Pelicans continue to show intriguing flashes down the stretch of the season. Yes, the 2025-26 season has largely been a disappointment for the Pelicans, but there are plenty of positive takeaways for next season and beyond.

Among the leading causes of optimism is the play of Zion Williamson. Even with the Pelicans coming up short against the Cavaliers and the Knicks, Williamson was a clear bright spot. In fact, in the loss against New York on Tuesday night, Williamson was once again the best player for the Pelicans. The team ended up winning the 34 minutes he was on the court by a whopping 15 points. When New Orleans was outscored by 20 points in the 14 minutes Williamson was on the bench, the loss was inevitable.

Zion Williamson Putting His Best Effort Amid a Lost Pelicans Season

Williamson has made significant changes to his game in recent weeks, and it's paying off. He is playing more off-ball and is picking his spots while allowing Dejounte Murray and Jeremiah Fears to run the show. In the last eight games, Zion is making 73.2% of his field goals, getting to the free-throw line 7.9 times, and averaging over 20 points in just 30.6 minutes per game. As a result, the star power forward has gotten his True Shooting all the way up to 64.3%. This is now the third-most efficient season of his career.

The change is not only on the offensive side of the ball. Williamson is more engaged and effective on the other end, as well. His defensive effort and intensity have been consistent. Rebounding continues to be an issue for the Pelicans, but Williamson is putting in the work to become a passable defender.

This is showing in the on/off metrics. Per Cleaning the Glass, the Pelicans are 4.1 points per 100 possessions better with Williamson on the floor than off. This improvement comes on both ends of the floor. The fact that the Pels are a better defensive team (2.7 points lower defensive rating) with Williamson on the floor than off is a testament to the work he has put in.

The biggest improvement for Williamson has come on the availability front. He has already broken his record of most consecutive games played with 35 earlier in the season. He has suited up in 46 of the Pelicans' last 47 games, putting him on pace to play the second-most games in a season of his career. He looks fit and explosive, which has allowed him to stay healthy for most of the season.

Williamson's tenure in New Orleans has been a frustrating one. He has yet to play in a playoff game after six years with the franchise. Many wonder if the relationship between him and the organization is salvageable. Regardless of whether his future belongs with the Pelicans or not, Williamson deserves a ton of praise for the way he has been playing amid a lost season.