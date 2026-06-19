Herb Jones' Time in New Orleans May Be Coming to an End on Draft Day

After back-to-back seasons with sub-30 wins, the New Orleans Pelicans are eager to regain respectability. The upcoming NBA Draft is the next step in upgrading a roster with major holes.

Currently, the Pelicans do not own a first-round draft pick, having surrendered this year’s pick in last year's draft to acquire former Maryland standout Derik Queen. New Orleans will draft with the 58th pick in the second round.

Speculation is circulating that New Orleans is actively trying to obtain a first-round pick in the draft. Many believe the Pelicans will need to part ways with players like Trey Murphy III or Herb Jones to reach the first round. Both players have been in the trade rumor mill, but Jones seems like the choice between the two to be on the move come draft night.

Herb Jones Season Recap:



• Ranked 17th in deflections, 9th in steals per game in the NBA (min. 50 games)



• On 12/18 vs. HOU, had 8 steals, which is tied for the most steals by a player this season



🔗➡️https://t.co/4gO64RWY3z pic.twitter.com/qxaQMMLLSl — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 24, 2026

Herb Jones Could Bring Back a First-Round Pick in the 2026 NBA Draft

Jones’ team-friendly contract could be a sweetener to a team looking for an elite perimeter defender. Last summer, the former Alabama standout signed a three-year $68 millIon contract extension that runs through the 2029-2030 NBA season. The final season is a player option, but his annual contract will not exceed $25 million in any year.

Jones was named to the 2023-2024 All-NBA Defensive First Team, the only non-frontcourt player named to the first team that season. He also shot a career-high 42% from beyond the arc that season, attempting to cement his mark as a true 3&D player.

Injuries marred his next couple of seasons in New Orleans, playing a total of 76 games over the last two years. This past season, Jones averaged a career-low 8.9 points on just 30% shooting from beyond the arc. Outside shooting has been one of the Pelicans’ Achilles heels over the last couple of years, so targeting an elite shooter in this year’s draft would be worth the trade-off of a fan favorite like Jones.

New Orleans has shown a willingness to part ways with fan favorites, trading guard Jose Alvarado to the New York Knicks before the trade deadline this past season. Alvarado went on to win a championship with the Knicks this year.

While the Pelicans wouldn’t ideally want to part with a culture-foundational player like Jones, his downward offensive output proves he’s more than likely reached his potential ceiling as a player. With his shooting output declining, the Pelicans must upgrade their shooting on the roster to compete in today’s NBA.

The hiring of head coach Jamahl Mosley, a defensive-minded coach, has many believing Jones is his kind of player. On the flip side, if Mosley can maximize the entire team's defensive ceiling, then the pressure to keep Jones solely for defense lessens a bit if young players like Micah Peavy can fill some of the gaps.

Many believe New Orleans is ready to make another draft day splash next week. To improve a roster with so many holes, they may have to part ways with one of their most beloved players.