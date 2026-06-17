Pelicans Are a Team to Watch in the Draft Despite Not Having a First-Round Pick

Despite being one of the worst teams in the league last season, the New Orleans Pelicans don't have a first-round pick to show for. After trading their 2026 pick in last year's draft to move up to select Derik Queen, the Pels are one of only two non-playoff teams that don't have a first-rounder.

However, the front office is desperately trying to trade back into the first round. The reports out of New Orleans suggest that Joe Dumars has been aggressively looking for a lottery pick to target a specific player.

There are also reports about the Pelicans being more willing to move their valuable veterans this summer. Whether it's Trey Murphy, Herb Jones, or Zion Williamson, the Pelicans are seemingly more open to trade discussions.

Unsurprisingly, Murphy is the player who is generating the most trade interest. He also has the best chance of netting the Pelicans a lottery pick.

This could significantly change the league's trade landscape. If the Pelicans are willing to trade all of their veterans, then there could be plenty of action on draft day. New Orleans might end up being the team that looks the most different after the draft despite not having a first-round pick.

In fact, Pelicans insider Shamit Dua hinted at this possibility. Not only did he confirm that the Pelicans are trying to trade into the first round, but he also added that they might take "multiple swings."

I feel like the question isn't if the Pelicans will trade into the first round of this draft, it's if they will take multiple swings. — Shamit Dua (@FearTheBrown) June 17, 2026

Aggressive Pelicans Are Pursuing Picks in the 2026 NBA Draft

Knowing Joe Dumars and Troy Weaver's track record, this wouldn't be surprising. The Pels traded for a second lottery pick in the draft last season and selected Jeremiah Fears and Queen. Pistons reporter Lazarus Jackson pointed out several different draft classes that Weaver used two first-round picks on during his tenure in Detroit.

Buying multiple lottery tickets in the same draft class seems like a modus operandi for the Dumars & Weaver front office. Whether they will succeed remains to be seen, but this certainly highlights the Pelicans' willingness to make radical changes this summer.

Murphy has enough trade value to land the Pelicans two first-round picks in this year's draft. There could also be different transactions, including a combination of Murphy, Jones, and Saddiq Bey, that can land the Pelicans multiple first-round picks.

What is interesting is that this strategy seems to be in direct conflict with what Dumars has been hinting at since the Jamahl Mosley hiring. The Pelicans have signaled a desire to win now, suggesting that this roster wasn't too far from competing. Turning your best players into draft capital and rookies is not aligned with that vision. This sets the Pelicans up for a fascinating, and probably frustrating, offseason.