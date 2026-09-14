How AJ Johnson Could Factor Into Pelicans' Plans After Trade

When the New Orleans Pelicans struck a deal last week to move guard Jordan Hawkins, many supporters frowned on the assets the team surrendered. Along with Hawkins, the Pelicans sent promising young forward Micah Peavy and a second-round pick to the Memphis Grizzlies for guard AJ Johnson and veteran forward Taj Gibson.

The move drew the expected ire from a fan base confused about why the team exercised Hawkins' team option to trade him, while giving up a draft pick to boot. The Pelicans now have limited second-round picks over the next several years.

New Orleans subsequently waived Gibson the following day to complete the Bennedict Mathurin signing. That leaves Johnson as the only returnable asset in the deal, with reports that the Pelicans planned to bring him to training camp next month.

AJ Johnson's ballhandling could be x-factor in Pelicans fit

Johnson will be joining his fifth team in three years since being drafted in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2024. The 6-foot-5 guard has appeared in 77 games in his career, averaging 4.9 points, 1.6 assists, and 1.5 rebounds per game. The biggest knock on his game is his horrendous outside shooting. He is a career 24.5% shooter from beyond the arc.

One element he could bring to the team is an additional ballhandler. If the Pelicans keep the young guard, they would inherit a legit third-string point guard and let players like Jordan Poole or Herb Jones avoid ballhandling responsibilities. Poole especially struggled last season in an offensive role that gave him more time with the ball. The 27-year-old guard shot the lowest field goal percentage since his rookie season in his first year in New Orleans.

Poole is better suited off the ball when he can catch it off movement. Last season, with Dejounte Murray recovering from a torn Achilles injury the previous year, and the team trading backup point guard Jose Alvarado at the deadline, Poole found himself initiating offense up the court far more than he needed to. Johnson could help if Murray or Jeremiah Fears get injured this season.

On the flip side, Johnson’s smallish frame has plagued him, especially on defense. At just 160 pounds, he’s often targeted defensively, and he lacks the strength to guard bigger players. That lack of size also affects him on offense. While he possesses lightning-quick speed off the dribble, he struggles to finish at the basket and doesn’t consistently get to the free throw line. He only averages one free throw attempt per game over his career.

The fact that New Orleans didn’t immediately release Johnson after acquiring him means they will give him a legitimate chance to compete during training camp. They are extremely loaded with guards and wings, but a specific need to keep extra ballhandlers will allow him to get a chance to prove his worth in camp. Being so early in his career and having to join yet another team is a knock against him, and time seems to be running out for the 21-year-old to stick around in the league.