Jordan Hawkins Trade is Latest Example of How Costly Pelicans' Aggressive Approach Has Been

When Joe Dumars took over the New Orleans Pelicans, there was little question that changes needed to be made. The Pelicans were coming off a 21-win season. The roster didn't fit. The franchise needed a new direction after six years under David Griffin.

Dumars promised to be aggressive. He's kept that promise. The problem is that aggression without leverage can become expensive.

Tuesday's Jordan Hawkins trade is the latest example of that, but it's not the first. This is a trend that dates back more than a year.

Pelicans paid a premium to trade up for Derik Queen

That pattern began with the trade for Derik Queen during the 2025 NBA Draft. New Orleans moved from No. 23 to No. 13 to select Queen, sending Atlanta the 23rd pick and an unprotected 2026 first-rounder that eventually became the No. 8 pick.

Queen's rookie season made the decision easier to defend. He showed enough to look like a potential cornerstone. But liking Queen and questioning the price paid to acquire him aren't mutually exclusive.

The Pelicans identified their target and were determined to get him. That approach worked in terms of talent evaluation, but it also established a pattern that has followed this front office: When New Orleans wants something, the other side of the negotiating table seems to know it.

CJ McCollum trade cost Pelicans financial flexibility

The trade that sent CJ McCollum and Kelly Olynyk to Washington is more complicated. Saddiq Bey has been a valuable addition and one of the better acquisitions of the Dumars era. Micah Peavy also came to New Orleans in the deal.

But so did Jordan Poole.

McCollum was entering the final season of his contract, giving the Pelicans an opportunity to clear significant money from their books. And so was Olynyk. Instead, New Orleans took back Poole, who was under contract for an additional season.

Once Poole eventually fell out of the rotation, that additional salary became far more significant.

That doesn't make the trade a failure. Bey's production matters. But New Orleans sacrificed financial flexibility for an immediate return, limiting its options for the moves that followed.

DeAndre Jordan contract created another unnecessary problem

That makes decisions such as the DeAndre Jordan contract more frustrating.

Bringing back the veteran center wasn't necessarily the problem. Giving a 38-year-old Jordan a fully guaranteed two-year contract worth nearly $8 million was.

It wasn't a franchise-altering mistake. But smaller mistakes become more significant when flexibility is already limited.

The Pelicans didn't need to make that level of commitment to Jordan. Yet once again, New Orleans created an unnecessary complication for itself.

Then came Jordan Hawkins.

Jordan Hawkins trade forces Pelicans to give up more assets

Before Dumars had watched Hawkins play a regular season game under his leadership, the Pelicans exercised the guard's fourth-year rookie option, guaranteeing more than $7 million for this season.

Less than 11 months later, New Orleans agreed to send Hawkins to Memphis along with Peavy, a future second-round pick, and a future second-round pick swap for AJ Johnson and Taj Gibson.

Moving Hawkins isn't the problem, it's what the Pelicans had to sacrifice to do it.

Peavy was a second-round pick just a year ago who showed some promise as a rookie. His defensive abilities seemed to be a perfect fit for Jamahl Mosley's play style. The Pelicans also surrendered additional draft capital.

And New Orleans may have added no meaningful talent in return.

Neither Johnson nor the 41-year-old Gibson, who is expected to be waived, appear likely to have a spot on the regular-season roster. If neither makes the team, New Orleans essentially gave up two young players and draft assets primarily to create financial and roster flexibility.

The same front office that guaranteed Hawkins' salary is now spending assets to escape that commitment.

That's paying for the same decision twice.

Joe Dumars' Pelicans Keep Sacrificing Leverage

Individually, none of these decisions has to doom the franchise. Collectively, they raise legitimate questions about the process.

Dumars and Troy Weaver inherited a team that needed significant restructuring. They deserve credit where it's due. Queen looks like a building block. Jeremiah Fears has given the franchise another promising young player. Bey has provided value.

But roster building isn't only about identifying talent. It's also about managing assets, maintaining flexibility, and understanding leverage.

Too often, the Pelicans appear so focused on solving the problem immediately in front of them that they don't place enough value on what they may need to solve the next one.

Want Queen? Pay the premium.

Want to reshape the roster immediately? Sacrifice McCollum's expiring contract.

Want Jordan back? Guarantee another season.

Want Hawkins gone? Give up Peavy and draft compensation without adding a player who can join the rotation.

That's an expensive way to build a basketball team.

Short-Term Pelicans Mistakes Make Long-Term Vision Hard to Trust

Aggressiveness can be a strength. Sometimes getting the player you believe in requires more than conventional wisdom says you should.

But aggressiveness also requires discipline.

There has to be a price you're unwilling to pay. There has to be a point when you're willing to walk away. And there has to be enough foresight to avoid spending future assets fixing decisions you made only months earlier.

Looking at the Pelicans' roster, there are some legitimate reasons for optimism. But the question isn't simply whether Dumars and Weaver can spot talent.

It's whether they can build around talented players without continually sacrificing the flexibility and assets needed to finish the job.

It's difficult to have faith in a long-term vision when so many short-term decisions require another transaction to fix them.