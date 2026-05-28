Jamahl Mosley Fails to Quell Doubts About His Offensive Approach

Newly hired head coach Jamahl Mosley conducted his introductory press conference with the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. Fans got their first glimpse of the Pelicans' new leader and gained a little insight into his approach. He made one thing abundantly clear during his opening gambit about taking the position: if you came looking for a flashy, high-flying offensive blueprint, you're asking the wrong questions.

When asked how he plans to fix a New Orleans offense that stagnated at the bottom of the Western Conference last season, Mosley quipped, “You can ask about offense all you want, but we're going to do it defensively."

He followed up by noting that the remaining three teams in the playoffs all finished in the top six this season in defensive rating.

His Orlando Magic teams made the playoffs the last three seasons, and in those years, they finished 3rd, 2nd, and 11th in overall defensive rating. The flip side of the coin is that Mosley’s teams in Orlando never finished higher than 18th in offensive rating, and none of his teams ever made it past the first round of the playoffs.

The three teams remaining in the NBA playoffs now, the New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, and San Antonio Spurs, all finished in the top seven offensively this season, so clearly, balance is needed for success in the NBA.

Mosley says "you can ask about offense all you want, but we're going to do it defensively." — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) May 26, 2026

It Will Be Defense Above All Else for Jamahl Mosley in His 1st Year in New Orleans

The Pelicans' stagnant offense over the past couple of seasons was a major reason former head coach Willie Green was let go after 12 games this past year.

Three-point shooting has been particularly concerning for the Pelicans, with the team near the bottom of the league in attempts and makes over the last few seasons. Those hoping Mosley’s arrival will usher in a new era of long-distance shooting should temper their expectations.

His Magic teams over the last few seasons have ranked in the mid-to late-20s in the league in three-point attempts per game.

New Orleans’ roster isn’t full of sharpshooters to begin with, but Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars told reporters the team is "not capped on resources,” suggesting the front office will provide Mosley with what he needs to be successful.

For now, that won’t include a first-round pick, which will go to the Atlanta Hawks as part of the NBA Draft move last year to acquire Derik Queen.

Queen was recently named to the All-NBA Rookie Second Team, along with teammate Jeremiah Fears, after a good rookie campaign. The former Maryland standout stands among a frontcourt with Zion Williamson that raises questions about their long-term fit. Neither player is a consistent outside shooter, and both like to operate downhill towards the basket.

There are serious question marks defensively when both are on the court together, with some of the worst team defensive ratings when paired in the frontcourt.

Williamson’s injury history is always a concern, but even this season, despite relatively good health, he failed to make a meaningful impact on the team's success.

Mosley told reporters he feels this roster “is on the cusp,” but that there is a process involved in winning in the NBA. He proved that in his first years in Orlando, taking a 21-win team when he took over, to the three straight playoff appearances in his final years, something the Pelicans organization has never done in its history.

What remains to be seen is the roster he will be given to navigate that success. Many feel a move will be needed in the backcourt, with either Jordan Poole or Dejounte Murray. Both players are due to make over $30 millon this upcoming season. There have been rumors and speculation about interest from other teams in Herb Jones and Yves Missi.

Regardless of who stays or goes, Mosley must set the standard that the Pelicans' brand of basketball will be relentless both offensively and defensively.

The landscape of basketball has proved that balance is required on both sides of the court to be successful. Mosley has his work cut out for him, striking that balance as currently constructed. He will need to prove that it won’t be more of the same in New Orleans and that he can turn the Pelicans into a relevant contender in the Western Conference.