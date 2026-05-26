Jamahl Mosley's First Remarks About the Pelicans' Roster Should Be Concerning

The New Orleans Pelicans officially introduced Jamahl Mosley as the franchise's next head coach on Tuesday. There were plenty of important takeaways from Mosley's first press conference in New Orleans, including a heavy emphasis on defense, accountability, and physicality. The former Orlando Magic head coach was saying all the right things about what the team needs to focus on to improve next season and beyond.

What he said about the state of the roster, however, should be concerning to Pelicans fans. When asked about whether the roster was "rebuilding or on the cusp", Mosley said it was on the cusp, per Pelicans insider Shamit Dua.

When Mosley was asked if the roster is rebuilding or on the cusp, Mosley says the roster is the cusp but you can't skip steps — Shamit Dua (@FearTheBrown) May 26, 2026

Pelicans Continue to Be Delusional About Their Roster

This sounds like the continuation of the delusional Pelicans approach of the last two seasons that kept them at the bottom of the Western Conference. Last summer, Joe Dumars was under the wrong impression that the Pelicans could be a playoff team, giving up an unprotected 2026 first-round pick for Derik Queen.

Instead, New Orleans was one of the worst teams in the league. Despite being healthier than expected, including Zion Williamson's healthiest seasons in years, the Pelicans were nowhere near good enough to be a playoff team.

Yet, Mosley seems to believe that this team is still good enough to make some noise, despite all the evidence to the contrary.

When he had the opportunity to call the state of the Pelicans a rebuild, Mosley decided to hint at the status quo. The new head coach also added that he will focus on "unlocking Zion Williamson's tantalizing talents," per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk.

All the signs point to the Pelicans largely bringing back the same core from last season and hoping for a different result.

Through discipline, effort, and some internal development from young players, the Pelicans could surely look better next season. But to think that this ill-fitting roster is "on the cusp" of anything meaningful is ridiculous.

Zion Williamson and Derik Queen's fit is as questionable as it was a year ago. There is no shooting on this team. There is no starting-caliber center on the roster. The Pelicans were one of the worst-rebounding and rim-protecting teams in the league last season.

How do Mosley or the Pelicans' front office think that this team can be significantly different next season without major personnel changes?

On Tuesday, Dumars also said that the Pels "are not capped on resources" and that they "need to give [Mosley] a real shot," per Shamit Dua on X. This also suggests that the Pelicans' top brass continues to overrate this roster.

Instead of playing it slowly and rebuilding, the Pelicans will seemingly chase short-term goals. What makes sense for New Orleans is to acquire future assets and draft capital. What Dumars & Co. seem to be planning on is to make win-now moves to chase a postseason spot next season. What's the word for trying the same thing over and over again and expecting different results?