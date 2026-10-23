Jordan Poole Only Hurt His Pelicans Outlook Further in Season Opener

Jordan Poole's biggest problem isn't that he missed all four of his shots in the New Orleans Pelicans' season opener. It's that he might not offer enough elsewhere to survive many nights like this.

Poole finished with four points in Wednesday's 123-120 loss to the Indiana Pacers, failing to make a field goal in 15 minutes. While he contributed in other areas, his primary responsibility is to provide offense. When that production disappears, so does much of the argument for keeping him on the floor.

That's a big problem for a veteran entering the final year of his contract on a roster with younger players competing for opportunities.

Poole's strong preseason suggested he might be able to re-establish himself as a valuable reserve. Opening night raised the question of just how much patience the Pelicans can afford to give him if he doesn't deliver what they need most.

Was the preseason a mirage?

Poole was one of New Orleans' most productive players during the preseason, averaging 8.8 points in just over 16 minutes across four appearances. Though he shot just 28.6% from three, there was hope he could thrive in a narrow offensive role.

Rather than dominating possessions, Poole appeared comfortable as a complementary scorer, making quick decisions and capitalizing on opportunities created by his teammates.

Against Indiana, however, the production disappeared. New Orleans made 10 of its 30 three-point attempts, struggled to maintain spacing, and frequently relied on individual creation when possessions broke down.

Poole isn't being asked to carry the offense, but the Pelicans do need him to make it function better.

The competition isn't waiting

Poole's challenge goes deeper than his opening-night performance. He's entering the final season of his contract after a disappointing first year with the Pelicans, when he averaged 13.4 points while shooting 37.2% from the floor and 33.3% from three.

Dejounte Murray is established in the backcourt. Jeremiah Fears is a young guard whose development is a priority. Bennedict Mathurin provides a younger, cheaper scoring option, while Herb Jones offers defensive versatility Poole cannot match.

Two players who didn't see the floor Wednesday could become particularly relevant: Bryce McGowens and Jaron Pierre Jr.

McGowens shot better than 40% from three last season and offers athleticism, defensive activity, and the ability to play without dominating the ball. He's shown the ability to affect possessions without being a featured scorer.

Pierre is something different. The rookie showed his potential in the preseason, including a 12-point night against Miami in which he made four of six three-point attempts. He's still only a developmental option, but that is exactly why the Pelicans may eventually want to evaluate him.

Neither has established that he deserves Poole's minutes. Their presence gives Jamahl Mosley alternatives. Mosley used 10 players against Indiana, so experimenting with other players isn't out of the question.

McGowens can argue for minutes with activity on both ends of the floor. Pierre offers longer-term upside. Poole has to demonstrate greater immediate value.

A contract year with little room for error

Poole knocked down all four of his free throws, added three assists and two rebounds, and committed just one turnover. New Orleans outscored Indiana by 12 points during his minutes, the team's best plus-minus.

Poole deserves credit for remaining involved, moving the ball, and avoiding costly mistakes when his shot wasn't falling.

Those things matter. Wednesday offered some encouraging evidence that Poole can provide value beyond scoring, but not enough to settle the question.

New Orleans is attempting to thread the needle by developing its young core while remaining competitive. Those objectives don't always lead to the same rotation decisions.

At 27, Jordan Poole is an established veteran in the final year of his contract, trying to prove he can be a dependable contributor. A productive season could help the Pelicans and improve his value around the league. Continued inconsistency could signal the end of his career.

Poole doesn't need to recreate his role on Golden State's championship team. New Orleans has plenty of players who need the ball in their hands. It needs a reserve who can operate within the offense, make good decisions, and be a credible scoring threat.

His preseason suggested that player might still be there. Opening night showed why the competition for his minutes deserves attention.

One disappointing game shouldn't determine his future. But Poole's reputation won't guarantee his minutes. His production will.