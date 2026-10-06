Jordan Poole Has a Lot on the Line as Pelicans' Preseason Begins

Jordan Poole arrived in New Orleans as the player who was supposed to give the Pelicans' offense another gear. As the 2026-27 preseason begins, he now has to show he deserves a place in the rotation.

That's a major change for a former champion entering the final season of his contract. Poole is 27, still young enough and talented enough to extend his NBA career. However, his next role and contract will depend on whether he can turn that ability into dependable basketball.

Jamahl Mosley's arrival gives him a chance at a fresh evaluation. Preseason gives him a chance to make it count.

The Pelicans' shooting bet has yet to pay off

Poole's career since leaving Golden State has been uneven, although describing his Washington years as a complete failure would be leaving out some important details from his story.

After a difficult first season with the Wizards, he averaged 20.5 points and shot a career-best 37.8% from three in 2024-25. Washington was still one of the worst teams in the league, but Poole showed he had some offensive value.

That was the version New Orleans hoped it was getting in the deal that sent CJ McCollum and Kelly Olynyk to Washington. Poole's range and ability to attack a moving defense were supposed to offer a potentially lethal complement to Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III.

His first season with the Pelicans didn't work out as intended.

In 39 appearances, including only eight starts, Poole averaged 13.4 points while shooting 37.2% overall and 33.3% from three. HIs role fluctuated throughout the season, but those results came up well short of whatever shooting upgrade New Orleans needed.

Meanwhile, Saddiq Bey averaged 17.7 points and earned a three-year, $55.5 million extension. The player who arrived as a throw-in alongside Poole has established a clear place in the franchise's plans.

Bey's success doesn't diminish Poole's opportunity. It does make the contrast sharper. One player has earned a committment, while the other still has to earn minutes.

Mosley needs a contribution he can trust

The opportunity remains for Poole because the Pelicans still need shooting. The competition for minutes, however, has become more difficult.

Dejounte Murray is healthy, and he along with Jeremiah Fears give the Pelicans ball handlers. Herb Jones supplies perimeter defense. New Orleans acquired Bennedict Mathurin as an additional scoring option, while Bryce McGowens (40.9 3P% in 2025-26) can compete for minutes as a shooting specialist.

Mosley made the standard clear at media day.

"Culture isn't just a buzzword we paint on the facility walls; it's what you commit to doing when shots aren't falling," he said.

For Poole, that means offering something useful even when his jumper isn't cooperating.

His best argument would be shooting that creates space without requiring control of every possession. Relocate when Williamson drives. Be ready when Murphy draws attention. Attack a closeout, then make the next pass before the defense recovers.

There will be chances to create off the dribble. The challenge is recognizing when that creativity helps and when it slows the offense.

Defense matters just as much to earning Mosley's trust. Poole needs to stay engaged away from the ball, execute the game plan, and provide enough resistance that his scoring is not being canceled out on the other end.

The preseason test will extend beyond his scoring total. Can he share the floor with Fears without taking over the offense? Can he consistently create space? Does he stay connected defensively after a missed shot?

A hot night from the perimeter might earn the attention of the fans. Answering those questions would help him earn minutes.

An expiring contract makes the opportunity urgent

Poole is due roughly $34 million this season before becoming a free agent in 2027. That salary guarantees him nothing this season and certainly nothing in the years to come.

HIs expiring contract does give New Orleans a potential trade tool. For Poole, playing well would help distinguish his value as a player from the financial flexibility his contract offers.

Preseason will not determine his entire NBA future. It could help determine whether he begins this season with a real opportunity to improve it.

If Mosley finds a useful role for him, Poole gets a platform to build confidence in his game. If he remains out of the regular rotation, demonstrating his value to the next team becomes almost impossible.

Bey has already turned his part of the trade into security. Poole still has a chance to make the original bet on him look worthwhile.

It starts with proving he can help the Pelicans now.