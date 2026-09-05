Why There's Quiet Reason for Pelicans to Be Excited for Bryce McGowens

The New Orleans Pelicans organization has generated little excitement over the last couple of years. After winning 49 games during the 2023-24 season, the second-most in franchise history, the team has been on a downward trajectory. Since then, New Orleans traded both Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum and parted ways with former head coach Willie Green.

Back-to-back sub-30-win seasons have followed, and the fan base is clamoring for a winner in the Big Easy. Many are skeptical whether that will happen this upcoming year, with the team deciding not to make wholesale changes to a roster that won just 26 games last season. While there is rightful pessimism from the outside, internally the organization may be optimistic that the head coaching change can yield much better results.

Jamahl Mosley joins New Orleans in a role similar to the one he had with the Orlando Magic more than five seasons ago, taking over a downtrodden team and trying to turn it into a consistent winner. Mosley has some talent to mold, including two-time All-Star Zion Williamson, sharpshooter Trey Murphy III, and some other talented young players. There is also excitement about less-heralded players on the team, like Bryce McGowens, who can make a positive impact when they step on the floor.

McGowens could make quiet impact for Mosley in first season

McGowens arrived in New Orleans on a two-way flyer before playing his way onto a multi-year standard NBA contract. The 6-foot-6 guard was originally a second-round pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves before they eventually sent him to the Charlotte Hornets. He spent most of his rookie season bouncing between the G League and the Hornets before finding meaningful playing time late in the season. The former Nebraska standout spent the next year with Charlotte, appearing in a career-high 59 games. Charlotte would eventually waive McGowens before the Portland Trail Blazers picked him up on a two-way deal.

His tenure in Portland was short-lived after he suffered a rib fracture that sidelined him for a long stretch of the season before he finally found a home in New Orleans. Last season, the South Carolina native averaged career highs in points, minutes, rebounds, and assists for the Pelicans. He also shot 40.9% from beyond the arc and started 13 games. After the team traded backup point guard Jose Alvarado to the New York Knicks, the Pelicans signed McGowens to a three-year, $6.2 million deal.

While nobody will mistake the 23-year-old for an offensive superstar, he exhibited some nice skills last season that should complement this rotation well. New Orleans needs shooters, and McGowens showed some flashes last year. According to SimulNBA, the Pelicans guard shot 46.7% from deep on open three-pointers. In fact, spot-up possessions accounted for 43% of his offensive diet, which is key given the team's makeup. With downhill drivers like Zion Williamson and Derik Queen, the Pelicans must space the floor to create adequate lanes to drive the ball.

McGowens also makes smart decisions with the basketball, as evidenced by his low 4.7% turnover ratio. He still struggles at times defending upper-echelon opposition, but his role on this team would be to protect the basketball and knock down open shots. If he’s been in the gym improving even more on his outside shooting ability, the Pelicans could have unlocked a low-cost but effective rotational piece that could provide value in situational moments throughout the game.

The key to any turnaround is a strong belief in the team, accountability, execution and playing the right way. McGowens seems to exhibit those strengths, and moving forward could be a key bench player on Mosley’s team for the foreseeable future.