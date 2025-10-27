New Orleans Pelicans Star Pops Up On Injury Report vs Boston Celtics
The New Orleans Pelicans are winless through their two games to begin the 2025-26 season, and the same goes for the Boston Celtics, who have lost all three of their contests. On Monday night, the Celtics travel to New Orleans, with one team set to walk away with their first win of the season. Still early in the season, there's no telling just yet how each side will pan out the rest of the year.
For the Celtics, they're doing what they can with a depleted roster, losing key contributors in Al Horford, Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, and Luke Kornet over the offseason, in addition to Jayson Tatum tearing his Achilles in the 2025 postseason. On Monday night, there's a chance the Celtics aren't the only team without their top player.
Pelicans Injury Report
Despite leading the team in scoring and appearing in both of the team's games this season, Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson has appeared on the injury report as QUESTIONABLE with a bone contusion in his left foot. A new injury for Williamson, it's not a good sign for Pelicans fans who were hoping this new-look Zion would avoid appearing on the injury report this early into the season.
As for the rest of the injury report, the Pelicans will get a major boost with centers Yves Missi and Karlo Matkovic being listed as AVAILABLE after both were sidelined during the team's loss against the San Antonio Spurs. Going against a Boston team that's still working things out with their new center rotation, the Pelicans may look to take advantage down low.
Lastly, as expected, both Kevon Looney (knee) and Dejounte Murray (Achilles) remain OUT with their respective injuries, but both should play significant roles for the Pelicans upon their returns.
Celtics Injury Report
Looking at the Celtics, star wing Jaylen Brown is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Monday's contest due to strain management on his left hamstring. Brown has been active for the team's first three games of the year, leading Boston in scoring at 29.7 points per game. If he were to be sidelined, guard Derrick White will likely assume the team's top scoring role.
Outside of Brown, two-way player Max Shulga will not be available for the Celtics tonight, and Tatum, of course, remains out with an Achilles injury.
Tip-off at the Smoothie King Center is set for 8:00 p.m. EST, as one side will unfortunately walk away still winless on the season.