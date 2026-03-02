Pelicans Avoid the Worst With Zion Williamson's Latest Injury

The New Orleans Pelicans' four-game winning streak was snapped on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. The loss will significantly hurt the Pelicans' already improbable postseason chances, as the Clippers are one of the two teams that New Orleans has a chance to catch in the play-in race. Unfortunately, that wasn't the only streak that was snapped at Intuit Dome. Zion Williamson, who had played a career-high 35 consecutive games, was sidelined with an ankle sprain.

Williamson had rolled his ankle in the second quarter in the win over the Jazz on Saturday and had not returned to the game.

Even though Pelicans fans understandably fear the worst when it comes to Williamson and his injuries, this one will seemingly not keep him out for very long. The star power forward was only listed with a questionable tag on the injury report ahead of the game, suggesting that the sprain isn't too serious. His personal trainer, Kris Chrisp, addressed Williamson's status on social media, referring to the decision to sit out as a "precautionary" one.

Precautionary decision.

We’re not chasing streaks. We’re building longevity. That’s the standard. See y’all soon. https://t.co/gGKqwcCjqy — Kris Chrisp (@krischrisp) March 2, 2026

Zion Williamson Should Return to Action on Tuesday vs. Lakers

Chrisp also added, "We’re not chasing streaks. We’re building longevity. That’s the standard. See y'all soon." This means that Williamson and his team made a smart decision not to play on the second night of a back-to-back after traveling from Utah to Los Angeles. With how big a step Williamson has taken forward physically and athletically, there is no reason to take risks that would jeopardize his long-term availability and production.

The way Williamson was able to stay healthy and available has been nothing short of impressive. The 25-year-old All-Star looks fitter and more explosive than he has in recent seasons. Chrisp, along with the Pelicans' performance staff, has been credited with helping transform Williamson's body to be able to withstand the gauntlet of the NBA regular season.

The Pelicans have a three-game road stint starting on Tuesday against the Lakers, followed by a back-to-back against the Kings and the Suns. Williamson should be probable for the game in LA, but how many minutes he will play and whether he will be available on both legs of the back-to-back remain to be seen.

There are only 20 regular-season games left for the Pelicans. Williamson is on track to play 60 games in a season for the third time in his seven-year career. Unfortunately, he will not be playing in the first playoff game of his career this season, but he is certainly trending in the right direction. A strong finish to this season should set him up perfectly for the offseason and beyond, whether it's with the Pelicans or elsewhere.