The New Orleans Pelicans host the Milwaukee Bucks in their first game after the All-Star break. Sitting at 15-41 with 26 games to go, the Pelicans don't have much to play for this season. Since they owe their first-round pick to the Hawks, however, they have no incentive to tank, either. Therefore, they should try to remain as competitive as possible down the stretch while focusing on the development of their young players and team chemistry. This will be no different in Friday's clash against the Bucks.

One of the major storylines for the Pelicans down the stretch will be Dejounte Murray's return to action. Head coach James Borrego revealed that he expects Murray to play "in the next week," but the veteran guard remains out against Milwaukee.

Pelicans & Bucks Dealing With Long Injury Lists for Friday's Clash

Joining Murray on the sidelines per the injury report are Yves Missi, who is dealing with a calf strain, and Micah Peavy, who has a right toe sprain.

Trey Murphy, who suffered a shoulder contusion in the Pels' last game before the break, is listed as doubtful for Friday's game. When asked about his availability, Murphy said, "We will see," per Pelicans insider Rod Walker.

If Murphy is unavailable, it will likely be Jeremiah Fears who enters the starting lineup. Bryce McGowens should see a bigger role off the bench. It could also mean that Jordan Poole may see the floor for the first time since January 23.

For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo remains out with a calf strain. Along with the Greek Freak, Myles Turner and Taurean Prince are also listed as out on the injury report.

Antetokounmpo has missed Milwaukee's last nine games before the break and wasn't able to suit up for the All-Star game. When asked about it over the break, however, Giannis said that he felt 100% and that he could play a game if he tried, but he had to check a few boxes in his recovery process. He has been out since January 23 and was initially given a four-to-six week timeline for his return. His statements had given Bucks fans some hope before their chase for a postseason spot, but it seems like they will have to wait a little longer before seeing their superstar back on the court.

The Bucks won the first matchup between the sides in a thrilling overtime win on February 4. The Pelicans hope to get one back over them at the Smoothie King Center and start the post-All-Star stretch on the right foot.

