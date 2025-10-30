Pelicans' Controversial Offseason Move Backfiring Early After 0-4 Start
The New Orleans Pelicans have a talented roster; there's no denying that. But between injuries and fit concerns, this Pelicans team has underperformed to start the 2025-26 season. They didn't enter the year with lofty expectations, but a 0-4 start featuring losses of 32 and 34 points doesn't make things seem encouraging.
New Orleans' most recent loss came to the Denver Nuggets 122-88, where veteran DeAndre Jordan earned the start for them as just three players managed to score double-digit points for the Pelicans, while Nikola Jokic logged seemingly an effortless triple-double. At the end of the day, most teams can be rewarded for losing; however, the Pelicans don't have that opportunity this season.
New Orleans' Costly Mistake (or Mistakes)
The Pelicans' offseason saw them bring in veteran Kevon Looney via free agency while also trading for Jordan Poole and Saddiq Bey to improve the quality of the roster while getting younger. Poole looked solid on the offensive end of the floor in the first three games, but came off the bench and put up his worst performance yet against the Nuggets.
However, the mistake made by New Orleans wasn't trading for Poole or acquiring Looney, but it was trading away their unprotected first-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks in 2026. The Hawks also have the option to swap for the Milwaukee Bucks' first-round pick in 2026 instead, but they are looking like a playoff team through four games so far.
The Hawks don't even own their own 2026 first-round pick, as that goes to San Antonio if they opt to swap. Therefore, a Hawks team with intriguing young talent may now have a chance to add a franchise-changing piece if they can land a Top 3 pick in the 2026 draft.
Furthermore, it didn't seem as though New Orleans had to give control of their first-round pick in that deal to trade up to the 13th overall pick from the 23rd. A report indicated that the Hawks were shocked, meaning the Pelicans probably overpaid by a large margin. Additionally, the Pelicans also traded the Pacers back their first-round pick in 2026, which might end up being a Top 10 pick too.
Therefore, the Pelicans find themselves in a predicament with no benefit in losing but not having the pieces in place to field a winning roster. Firing Willie Green is probably the first change this front office will make, but the reality is they might just have to part ways with a player like Herb Jones or Trey Murphy III to try and get some draft capital and restart.
It's a lot to say only four games into the season, but with Looney still sidelined and Dejounte Murray not expected back till the beginning of the next calendar year, New Orleans might not have many options but to reset.