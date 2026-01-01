Pelicans Expected to Make 1 of Their All-Stars Available Via Trade per Latest Report

The 2025-2026 season for the New Orleans Pelicans started disastrously. New Orleans has the worst record in the Western Conference, has fired its head coach, and doesn’t own their first-round pick next season. Now, the team finds itself in a delicate situation ahead of the trade deadline in February.

Former All-Star guard Dejounte Murray is still recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered last year and has yet to step on the court this season. With the team pivoting toward a youth movement led by rookies Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen, Murray has transitioned from a cornerstone to a luxury the Pelicans can likely no longer afford.

NBA insider Jake Fischer recently revealed on Bleacher Report that Murray could be on the trading block once he returns, saying, "definitely expecting Dejounte Murray to be available for trade if and when he comes back." The Pelicans' backcourt would be crowded with the emergence of rookie Fears, scoring guard Jordan Poole, and fan favorite Jose Alvarado.

Dejounte Murray Expected to Be on the Trade Block Before Deadline

Murray has seen his availability drop off significantly since joining the Pelicans in the 2024 offseason. The Seattle native fractured his hand on opening night last season, missing significant time before suffering the Achilles injury later in the season. Murray has appeared in just 31 games as a member of the Pelicans, averaging 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game.

New Orleans traded away Larry Nance, Jr., Dyson Daniels, E.J. Liddell, and two first-round picks to acquire Murray, hoping to pair his talent with Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, and Brandon Ingram. The foursome never played a single game together, and the Pelicans traded away Ingram and McCollum. Now, New Orleans faces the decision again on how to reshape its future in hopes of climbing from the cellar of the Western Conference.

The backcourt of Murray and Poole is due a combined $68 million next season, but the duo has not shared the floor this season. There isn’t a firm timetable for the guard’s return, although there was speculation he could make a return in January. Moving the guard could help replenish some of the lost assets the Pelicans would like to recover. New Orleans currently does not have a second-round pick until 2030.

With him coming off a major injury, his trade value won’t nearly be as much as what the Pelicans gave the Atlanta Hawks to get him, but New Orleans must focus on building around its core and young rookies who are excelling early in their careers. Murray may be the odd man out in these plans.

Read More About the New Orleans Pelicans: