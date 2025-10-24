Pelicans' Frontcourt Depth Could Be Tested vs. Victor Wembanyama's Spurs
The New Orleans Pelicans are coming off a close road loss against the Memphis Grizzlies in Wednesday's season opener, and now move on to another tough matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.
The Spurs are coming off a huge win over the Dallas Mavericks, led by 7-foot-4 center Victor Wembanyama. The French superstar dropped 40 points, 15 rebounds, and three blocks on 15-21 shooting from the field in San Antonio's season opener, making it known that he has already taken his game to the next level.
The Pelicans' interior defense is expected to struggle against Wembanyama and the Spurs, and the injuries they are dealing with will certainly not help.
Pelicans' injury report vs. Spurs
The Pelicans have ruled out two players ahead of Friday's matchup with the Spurs. Veteran center Kevon Looney (left knee sprain) has yet to make his Pelicans debut, and he will still have to wait. Dejounte Murray (right Achilles rupture) is also still sidelined.
The Pelicans could also be without standout center Yves Missi (right ankle sprain) and second-year big man Karlo Matkovic (low back spasms), as both are listed as questionable heading into Friday's game.
With Looney ruled out, and Missi and Matkovic both questionable, the Pelicans could be in serious danger against Wembanyama and the Spurs. If none of those guys are able to suit up, the Pelicans will have to turn to rookie big man Derik Queen and two-way center Hunter Dickinson, who both made their NBA debuts on Wednesday. Unfortunately, neither of them would have much success against an alien-like superstar in Wembanyama.
Who's out for the Spurs?
The Spurs are also a bit banged up heading into Friday's game, ruling out four key players. The Spurs will be without De'Aaron Fox (right hamstring strain), Jeremy Sochan (left wrist sprain), Kelly Olynyk (left heel surgery), and Lindy Waters III (bilateral eye procedure).
Of course, the Spurs have plenty of pieces to still make it challenging for the Pelicans, regardless of who is sidelined. New Orleans, led by Zion Williamson, Jordan Poole, and Trey Murphy III, could undoubtedly make some noise against the Spurs on Friday night, but the matchup is not in their favor. Still, the Pelicans could use this as a chance to make a statement to the league about what they are capable of.
The Pelicans and Spurs are set to face off on Friday night in New Orleans at 8:00 p.m. ET.