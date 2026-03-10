Pelicans' Last 16 Games Will Make or Break Yves Missi's Future in New Orleans

The New Orleans Pelicans' 21-45 record ensures they miss the postseason for a second straight year. With 16 games left, the team has little to play for collectively, but some individuals’ futures in New Orleans may hinge on the final stretch. Yves Missi was mentioned in trade rumors before the deadline, and interest in him is likely this summer. The ending to this season may signal the direction the team will take with him moving forward.

After an impressive rookie season in which Missi was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team, his numbers and playing time have regressed across the board. The Cameroonian-born center averaged 9.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks after starting 67 games last season. This year, he’s only started 8 games and is averaging 5.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest. The early-season emergence of rookie Derik Queen and the improved health of Zion Williamson pushed Missi down in the pecking order.

Still, one of his greatest attributes is his defensive rim protection and athleticism. According to CraftedNBA, he ranks in the 92nd percentile in block percentage and the 95th percentile in offensive rebounding.

New Orleans has had major issues in stopping opponents' points in the paint, ranking near the bottom in that category. The Pelicans turned to veteran center DeAndre Jordan to stabilize the defensive interior, benching rookie Derik Queen to bring much-needed defensive support. The 37-year-old Jordan played for the first time since November in the February 21st matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, grabbing 15 rebounds and blocking four shots. Obviously, Jordan isn’t a long-term option for the Pelicans, but will Missi be?

Pelicans Yves Missi 10 PTS, 14 REB (6 offensive), 2 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK vs. Spurs



One of 3 centers in the entire NBA who is top 10 in both OREB% & BLK% https://t.co/VmEb3Cpx83 pic.twitter.com/mCBj1W3Aoh — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) January 26, 2026

Yves Missi Needs to Prove His Worth to Pelicans in Final Stretch of the Season

New Orleans was reportedly seeking a first-round pick for the former Baylor standout at the trade deadline, but couldn’t come to a deal with a rival team. The Pelicans gave up an unprotected first-round pick in the upcoming draft for the rights to Derik Queen on draft night, so attempting to recoup a first-round pick was important for a team nearly in last place in the Western Conference.

Missi is on his rookie deal, so he’s a low-cost option in the interim, but the Pelicans need to find a stable long-term solution at that position. The former first-round pick has never developed a full post-up game, relying on his lob threat ability to make an impact offensively. That makes his pairing with Zion Williamson a bit disjointed, as neither player stretches the floor with outside shooting.

New Orleans didn’t have Dejounte Murray for much of this season as he was recovering from his ruptured Achilles tendon. Murray led the team in assists last year and is one of their best pick-and-roll players. Missi didn’t get many opportunities for catching lobs with Murray out of the lineup, but the remaining 16 games could help showcase his ability to be a nightly threat rolling to the basket.

One positive is that his teammates have faith in him. Defensive standout Herb Jones told reporters before the season started that Missi is young but has some good intangibles he can build from. “Staying poised, not worrying about the mistakes,” Jones said of one way Missi can continue to make strides. “Just playing hard. He has very good instincts and plays with a lot of energy. That’s something you can build from.”

YVES MISSI BLOCK MY GOODNESS. 😤



pic.twitter.com/ELJRLYjVEw — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 27, 2025

Whether the Pelicans or another team builds with Missi in the future remains to be seen. He has obvious offensive deficiencies with his lack of low-post game and his questionable hands to catch passes in traffic. New Orleans needs a player with his defensive ability who could also be a net positive offensively. Murray’s return should help him in that regard, but the remaining 16 games may go a long way in determining his future in New Orleans.