Pelicans Injury Report vs. Cavs: Will Dejounte Murray & Donovan Mitchell Play?

Before they go on a three-game road trip, the New Orleans Pelicans host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night with the hopes of extending their win streak. Having won three straight and six out of their last eight, the Pelicans improved to 25-46 for the season. They are still not making the postseason, but are taking the right steps towards relevance and respectability.

Playing against solid playoff teams also helps the Pelicans to see where they are when they are at full strength. The Cavaliers clash will be an important test for New Orleans, especially since the Pels are almost entirely healthy. On their injury report, the Pelicans only have Bryce McGowens out with a toe fracture. Dejounte Murray, who missed Thursday's game against the Clippers, will be back in the starting lineup.

Dejounte Murray Returns to Action vs. Cavs on Saturday

Murray sat out on the second night of the back-to-back against the Clippers, as he hasn't been cleared to play two nights in a row, as he is still playing himself into form after missing 13 months of action with an Achilles rupture. Even though he has been exceeding all expectations since his return, there is little benefit to taking the risk of playing him on both ends of a back-to-back. He should, however, be ready to play 30+ minutes against Cleveland.

The Cavs, on the other hand, are dealing with a longer injury list. Jarrett Allen remains out with knee tendonitis. Craig Porter Jr. and Tyrese Proctor's absences will make Cleveland short-handed in the backcourt. Things could get even worse for the Cavaliers depending on the game-time decisions on Jaylon Tyson and Donovan Mitchell.

Tyson, who has emerged as a solid role player in his second season, is doubtful with a toe sprain. Mitchell is at risk of missing his second straight game with an eye contusion.

The Cavs were able to escape Chicago with a win on Thursday despite being short-handed. In Allen's absence, Evan Mobley spends more time playing center while Thomas Bryant plays backup center. In their last game, Mobley was surrounded by James Harden, Sam Merrill, Tyson, and Dean Wade in the starting lineup. If Mitchell and Tyson both miss Saturday's game, expect Max Strus or Keon Ellis to get the nod to start.

The Pelicans lost the first game between the two teams earlier in the season. But they are a very different team now and would love to win the rematch against the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.