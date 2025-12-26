Pelicans Injury Report for Dec. 26: Are Jordan Poole and Herb Jones Playing vs. Suns?

The New Orleans Pelicans host the Phoenix Suns in back-to-back home games on Friday and Saturday. After winning five of their last six games, the Pels have positive momentum ahead of a three-game home stretch that could help them climb further up the Western Conference standings.

Unfortunately, however, they are going to have to do it short-handed. According to the team's official injury report on Friday, the Pelicans will be without Herb Jones, who exited Monday's game against the Mavericks with an ankle injury. He missed Tuesday's matchup against the Cavaliers and will now miss his second straight game.

Herb Jones Is Out, Jordan Poole Is Questionable vs. Suns on Friday

The Pelicans also listed Jordan Poole as questionable with left ankle soreness. Poole missed Tuesday's game in Cleveland as well. After missing 18 games with a quad strain earlier in the season, the veteran shooting guard returned to action two weeks ago and helped the Pelicans go on a five-game winning streak. The severity of the latest injury is currently unknown, but the fact that he is listed as questionable and not out suggests that he should be available in one of the two clashes against the Suns.

Dejounte Murray continues to be out. Recovering from an Achilles rupture, Murray is expected to return after the new year, but there haven't been any recent updates from the team on that front.

Amid these absences, the Pelicans will likely start Jeremiah Fears, Bryce McGowens, Trey Murphy, Saddiq Bey, and Derik Queen. Head coach James Borrego has been bringing Zion Williamson off the bench, and that should continue. Besides Williamson, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins, Micah Peavy, and Karlo Matkovic will be in the rotation. Yves Missi, on the other hand, has been in and out of the rotation, and his role will depend on the in-game dynamics.

The Suns will be without Grayson Allen and Jalen Green, leaving them short-handed in the backcourt. Green has missed the majority of the season with a hamstring injury, and Allen is dealing with a knee concern. Even without their two quality shooting guards, the Suns haven't missed a beat. As one of the biggest surprise teams of the season, Phoenix is 16-13 and sits in seventh place in the West.

If the Pelicans are going to turn their season around, beating teams like the Suns at home will be crucial. All eyes in New Orleans will be on the Smoothie King Center on Friday.

