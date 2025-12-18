3 Pelicans Are Reportedly Attracting Interest on the Trade Market

With the 2025-2026 NBA trade season unofficially open as of December 15th, the New Orleans Pelicans find themselves in a position they didn’t expect: the center of a league-wide bidding war. Following a brutal 5-22 start, a mounting injury list, and the team firing their head coach, New Orleans is increasingly viewed by league GMs not as contenders, but as a "supermarket" for talent.

While the front office has publicly voiced support for their core, rumors suggest that nearly everyone on the roster—excluding rookies Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears—could be available for the right price. NBA insider and HoopsHype writer Mike Scotto revealed that teams are interested in Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, and Zion Williamson.

The New Orleans Pelicans are a team that other teams are watching per @MikeAScotto:



▫️The Los Angeles Lakers “love” Herb Jones?



▫️The Golden State Warriors & Portland Trail Blazers monitoring the trade market for Trey Murphy III



▫️Zion Williamson a buy-low candidate? pic.twitter.com/ZdblFgtVQF — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) December 17, 2025

Herb Jones & Trey Murphy Could Bring Back a Haul for the Pelicans

Scotto said that the Los Angeles Lakers' “love” Pelicans forward Herb Jones. Los Angeles has long yearned for a more defensive-minded presence on the court, and recent reports have indicated that head coach JJ Reddick called a meeting where he asked for more effort on the defensive end from stars Luka Doncic and LeBron James. With Jones having such a team-friendly contract and being recognized as one of the best perimeter defenders in the league, the former second-round pick from Alabama could command two first-round picks.

His fellow 2021 NBA draftmate, Trey Murphy III, is also drawing interest from teams around the league, with Scotto mentioning both the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers as teams interested in the dynamic wing. Murphy averaged career-highs in points, rebounds, and assists last season and is off to another strong start this season, averaging 21.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. The former Virginia standout holds high value in this league, with his sharpshooting ability and his improved defense this season. A trade for Murphy would bring back a haul of valuable assets for the Pelicans.

Zion Williamson returned early from an adductor injury that was supposed to sideline him for three weeks, but the two-time All-Star returned early from his original diagnosis. Injuries are nothing new for the former No. 1 overall pick from Duke. Williamson has only played more than 30 games in a season twice in his NBA career. It’s unclear how much value Zion currently has, but his incentive-laden contract could have a team take a chance on the talented but injury-prone forward. The extension he signed in 2022 is filled with team protections regarding weight and games played to guarantee money on the deal.

New Orleans seems to have struck gold with their rookie class, and adding assets to support their growth is key to the Pelicans becoming contenders in the Western Conference. The team surrendered their first-round pick next season in the draft-night deal to acquire Derik Queen. New Orleans does not have a second-round pick until 2030. They could also look to move players like Dejounte Murray or Jordan Poole, who are both scheduled to make over $ 30 million next season.

Many expect the Pelicans will wait until January 14, when Herb Jones becomes officially eligible to be moved, before pulling the trigger on a blockbuster. Until then, expect the phones in the New Orleans front office to keep ringing.

