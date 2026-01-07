Pelicans Injury Report vs. Hawks: New Orleans Dealing With Key Absences

The New Orleans Pelicans lost their eighth straight game on Tuesday night after a hard-fought battle against the Los Angeles Lakers. At 8-30 for the season, the Pelicans are struggling to get on the win column and are headed to another lost campaign.

Injuries have played a big part in New Orleans' issues all season, and they continue to be a problem. On their road game against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, the Pelicans have a long list of injuries once again. Jose Alvarado and Saddiq Bey have been ruled out, and Herb Jones and Trey Murphy will be game-time decisions, per the team's official injury report.

Jose Alvarado, Saddiq Bey Out, Herb Jones & Trey Murphy Questionable vs. Hawks

This will be the fourth straight missed game for Bey, who is dealing with a hip strain. Alvarado, on the other hand, suffered an oblique injury in the loss against the Lakers, which will keep him out for Wednesday night's contest.

Murphy is listed as questionable for lower back spasms, and Jones has an ankle soreness designation. Jones returned to action on Tuesday after missing two weeks with an ankle sprain, so his questionable designation on the second night of a back-to-back is understandable. Murphy has dealt with a back issue here and there, but has only missed three games so far this season. He scored a career-high 42 points against the Lakers, so he would love to keep the momentum going against a reeling Hawks team that has lost eight of their last ten.

Without Alvarado, Jeremiah Fears and Jordan Poole should see an uptick in their minutes, while Jordan Hawkins could get in on the action. If Jones and/or Murphy miss the game, Micah Peavy and Karlo Matkovic should see an increased role in the rotation. This will hurt the Pelicans on the wing, especially with Bey also sidelined. The defense will be a challenge without Bey, Alvarado, and the potential absences of Jones and Murphy, but fortunately, the Hawks aren't the most dynamic offense.

Plus, the Hawks are not entirely healthy, either. Trae Young, who is at the center of trade rumors, will miss the game with a quad contusion. Onyeka Okongwu is questionable with an illness and will be a game-time decision. The Hawks will have a rest advantage over the Pelicans, but they are not playing their best basketball right now, and should be a beatable opponent for James Borrego's group.

