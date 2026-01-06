Pelicans Injury Report vs. Lakers: Will Herb Jones and Saddiq Bey Play?

The New Orleans Pelicans fell to 8-29 for the season after getting dealt their seventh straight loss against the Miami Heat on Sunday. The team is dealing with injuries once again as its core has failed to stay healthy for long stretches of the season.

Unfortunately for the Pelicans, things aren't letting up any time soon. After hosting the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, the Pelicans are headed to the East Coast to take on the Hawks on the second night of a back-to-back, followed by two more road games before returning to New Orleans next Tuesday.

In the tough clash against the Lakers, the Pelicans will be without veteran forward Saddiq Bey. Herb Jones, on the other hand, was listed as questionable on the team's official injury report.

Saddiq Bey Remains Out, Herb Jones Questionable vs. Lakers

This will be Bey's third straight absence with a hip strain. The veteran forward, who is in the midst of a career season, suffered the injury in the final minutes of the New Year's Eve loss to the Bulls. Playing 30 minutes per game and carrying a significant load on both ends of the floor, Bey's absence will be felt by the Pelicans, who will be without him only for the fourth time this season.

Jones' looming return is a great sign for the Pelicans. He has missed the last seven games for the Pelicans, coinciding perfectly with the start of the losing streak. Without Jones, the Pelicans are 1-14 this season, highlighting the importance of the defensive stalwart. While he is listed as questionable, the veteran forward should make his return either against the Lakers or the Hawks this week.

Against the Heat, Karlo Matkovic got the start in a supersized lineup that also had Zion Williamson and Derik Queen. This caused serious spacing concerns, limiting the team's offensive upside. Whether James Borrego will go back to this lineup if Jones misses the game will be fascinating to see.

For the Lakers, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura remain out with their respective injuries. Guard Gabe Vincent is questionable for the occasion. Considering that the Lakers have a tough matchup against the Spurs on the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday, we could see head coach JJ Redick not pushing his players too hard in New Orleans. Despite their injuries, the Lakers remain third place in the Western Conference with a 22-11 record.

