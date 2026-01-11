Pelicans Injury Report vs. Magic: New Orleans Still Dealing With Herb Jones Concern

The New Orleans Pelicans ended their nine-game losing streak on Friday, beating the Washington Wizards on the road to improve to 9-31 for the season. On Sunday at 3 pm EST, they are hoping to build upon their momentum in the third and final game of their East Coast road trip against the Orlando Magic.

Unfortunately, however, the Pelicans continue to be short-handed. Dealing with injuries to key players once again, New Orleans had Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado listed as out on their injury report. Saddiq Bey, on the other hand, is listed as doubtful with a hip strain after missing the last five games for the Pelicans.

Herb Jones & Jose Alvarado Out Against the Magic on Sunday

The fact that Jones is getting ruled out 24 hours in advance is particularly concerning. The defensive stalwart had missed seven games with an ankle sprain before returning to action against the Lakers on January 6. He started and played 35 minutes in that game. Seemingly having suffered a setback in that game, Jones missed the next two games and will remain sidelined.

The clash against Orlando will be the 18th game Jones will miss this season. Considering that the Pelicans are 2-15 in his absence, it's safe to assume that New Orleans will struggle, especially defensively, against the Magic.

Alvarado suffered an oblique injury against the Lakers on Wednesday and has missed the Pels' last two games. Without him in the rotation, third-year shooting guard Jordan Hawkins has been getting more minutes off the bench and should continue to do so on Sunday.

Bey's designation as doubtful is a good sign for the Pelicans. The veteran forward has been sidelined since New Year's Eve. He is clearly trending up, and even if he is not back on Sunday, he should be considered probable to play when the Pelicans host the Nuggets on Tuesday. Bryce McGowens and Micah Peavy will get more playing time if Bey sits out on Sunday.

Fortunately for the Pelicans, the Orlando Magic are also dealing with serious injury concerns. Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner have been ruled out, and forward Tristan da Silva is questionable with back spasms. Amid injuries, Orlando hasn't won back-to-back games since December 1st and has been playing well below expectations as they sit in eighth place with a 21-18 record. This should give the Pelicans an opportunity to win their tenth game of the season.

