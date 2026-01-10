3 Most Likely Pelicans to Be Traded This Season After Latest Reports

Much to the chagrin of their fanbase, the New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly standing pat at the trade deadline, at least in terms of their most valuable players. NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on Friday that the Pels are telling teams that Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy, Herb Jones, Jeremiah Fears, and Derik Queen are not available.

Barring an unexpected change between now and the February 5 trade deadline, it looks like New Orleans is happy to finish the season largely with their current core. Dejounte Murray is not nearing a return, eliminating his trade possibility. Jordan Poole has one of the worst and least tradeable contracts in the league. It's hard to imagine Kevon Looney and Jordan Hawkins generating any interest on the market.

This leaves only three players that the Pelicans could realistically trade this season. None of them will bring back a significant haul for the Pelicans, but it could still be a good way for the front office to get a few future assets, especially considering that the team doesn't have any second-round picks until the 2030 NBA Draft.

3. Saddiq Bey

To be clear, the only reason Saddiq Bey is included in this list is the fact that he wasn't mentioned by Haynes among players that the Pelicans are making unavailable at the trade deadline. This doesn't necessarily mean that Bey is available, but he is not as indispensable to the organization as Murphy or Jones.

Bey is a success story for the front office. The veteran forward, who was seen as a throw-in in the Jordan Poole trade in the offseason, has emerged as a solid two-way option. He is on a very team-friendly deal at $6.1 million this season and $6.4 million next. The Pelicans wouldn't mind holding onto him, but if any team is willing to give up a first-round pick for Bey, the front office would be wise to seriously consider it.

2. Yves Missi

Missi was drafted by the previous regime and has clearly fallen out of favor in New Orleans. The front office drafted Derik Queen and signed Kevon Looney and DeAndre Jordan for the center position, highlighting how they see the second-year player. James Borrego has sparingly used Missi in the rotation, as his minutes and numbers across the board have fallen compared to his rookie campaign.

Trading Missi at the deadline would be a good way for the Pelicans to replenish their completely barren second-round pick coffers.

1. Jose Alvarado

Pelicans fans would certainly hate to see a crowd favorite leave, and there is no indication that he will. But, it's safe to say that Alvarado is the likeliest player on the roster to be traded before February 5.

Alvarado makes $4.5 million this season and has a player option for the same amount for next season. It's safe to assume that he will decline that option to sign a more lucrative multi-year deal. With Jordan Poole, Dejounte Murray, and Jeremiah Fears not going anywhere any time soon, it would be wise for the Pelicans to trade Alvarado for draft capital.

New Orleans won't get a first-round pick for Alvarado, but thanks to his team-friendly contract, the New York native should have plenty of suitors on the market. There have already been reports about the Knicks potentially being interested, which could be a desirable situation for the dynamic guard as well.

