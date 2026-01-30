Pelicans Injury Report: New Orleans Has Major Advantage vs. Grizzlies

With the February 5 trade deadline right around the corner, the New Orleans Pelicans are entering a crucial week. They have a chance to set themselves up better for the future by moving on from valuable veterans and adding draft capital, but the front office doesn't seem too interested in that idea. While Pelicans fans anxiously wait for what Joe Dumars & Co. will do between now and the trade deadline, the NBA regular season doesn't wait. The Pelicans are getting ready for their 50th game of the season, where they will host the Grizzlies on Friday night.

Despite being in the midst of a disastrous season, the Pelicans are trending up, at least in terms of health and availability. With the return of Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado, they finally have all of their rotation players healthy. In Friday's injury report, the Pelicans only listed Dejounte Murray as out against Memphis. Murray, who has been recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon, has been out for a year and remains without a timetable to return.

Dejounte Murray Is the Only Pelican on the Injury Report vs. Grizzlies

The same can't be said about the Grizzlies. Sitting in 11th place in the Western Conference, the Grizzlies continue to be without star guard Ja Morant and starting center Zach Edey. They are joined by another key contributor, Santi Aldama, on the injury report. Scotty Pippen Jr. and Ty Jerome have yet to make their season debuts with the Grizzlies. Jerome was finally upgraded to doubtful for Friday, but Pippen remains out after undergoing toe surgery. Brandon Clarke is also sidelined with a calf strain for the Grizzlies.

This means that the Grizzlies will be extremely short-handed, both at guard and in the frontcourt. Jock Landale will likely get the start at center next to Jaren Jackson Jr., and Cam Spencer will play as many minutes as he can handle as the starting point guard.

The Pelicans and the Grizzlies played last week, with New Orleans coming away with the 133-127 win thanks to an impressive fourth-quarter comeback. Since then, James Borrego has stuck with the no-guard starting lineup. The Herb Jones-Trey Murphy-Saddiq Bey-Zion Williamson-Derik Queen starting group has found some success in the last three games. Yves Missi, Jose Alvarado, Jeremiah Fears, Micah Peavy, and Karlo Matkovic will get rotation minutes off the bench, and Jordan Poole will likely get another DNP-Coach's Decision on Friday.

Memphis will desperately try to end its four-game losing streak and avoid back-to-back losses to the Pelicans, while New Orleans wants to build some momentum ahead of the final stretch of the season. The Pelicans should feel good about their chances, given the significant absences up and down the roster in Memphis.

More New Orleans Pelicans news and rumors: