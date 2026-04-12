Pelicans Injury Report vs. Timberwolves: Both Teams Resting Stars in Season Finale

The New Orleans Pelicans have their final game of the season on Sunday as they face the Timberwolves in Minnesota. Neither team has much to play for as another disappointing campaign for the Pelicans wraps up. The Timberwolves will finish sixth and await their first-round opponent, while the Pelicans will finish at least ten games behind a Play-In Spot.

Therefore, both teams have decided to take it easy in their season finale. The Pelicans will be without most of their veteran contributors as they don't want to risk any injuries heading into the summer.

8 Pelicans Are Listed "Out" in the Final Injury Report of the Season

Following players will sit out on Sunday night for the Pelicans:

Saddiq Bey (rest)

Zion Williamson (right knee, injury management)

Herb Jones (rest)

Karlo Matkovic (low back, injury management)

Yves Missi (right hand/finger)

Dejounte Murray (left hand)

Trey Murphy (right ankle)

Bryce McGowens (right small toe)

Interim head coach James Borrego has been giving more of a chance to players lower on the totem pole in recent games. The Pelicans sat out all of their usual starters in their last two games as well.

This meant that rookies Jeremiah Fears, Derik Queen, and Micah Peavy started and played as many minutes as they could handle. Veterans Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney, who spent most of the season out of the rotation, have also seen extended run in recent games. Jordan Hawkins, along with two-way players on the roster, will get a chance to showcase what he could do ahead of the crucial offseason. It's safe to assume that there will be plenty of Pelicans auditioning for a roster spot for next season.

All eyes will be on Fears as the talented point guard has been surging in recent weeks. The 19-year-old rookie has been trending upward since the All-Star break, and since he has taken on a large role in the final stretch of the season, he has been shining as bright as any Pelican has all season.

The Timberwolves will be similarly shorthanded at home. They are resting all of their starters and veterans, including Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Rudy Gobert, and Julius Randle. This is understandable, as Minnesota has been dealing with injuries over the last month of the season. Edwards missed ten of their last 13 games with a nagging knee injury. The Timberwolves want to ensure their key contributors are healthy and well-rested for the playoffs.