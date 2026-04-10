Pelicans Injury Report vs. Celtics: New Orleans Missing Multiple Starters

At 26-54 for the season, the New Orleans Pelicans don't have much to play for in the final two games of the season. In fact, for most of the team, the season may already be over. James Borrego and the coaching staff seemingly have no interest in playing any of the veterans anymore, highlighted by the extensive injury report ahead of Friday's clash against the Boston Celtics.

Pelicans Have a Very Long Injury Report Ahead of Friday's Game vs. Celtics

The Pelicans have listed Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy, Yves Missi, and Karlo Matkovic out with various injuries. Herb Jones and Saddiq Bey, on the other hand, are unavailable due to a "rest" designation.

It's clear that the Pelicans don't want to take any risks with any of their veterans down the stretch, and prefer to give an opportunity to players lower on the totem pole.

The players on two-way deals, Hunter Dickinson, Trey Alexander, and Josh Oduro, played significant minutes in the Pelicans' win over the Jazz on Tuesday, and that should continue to be the case. Rookies Jeremiah Fears, Derik Queen, and Micah Peavy will likely get the start and play as many minutes as they can handle. Veterans Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney, who have been out of the rotation for most of the season, will also get a chance to showcase what they can do ahead of the offseason, where they may both change teams.

Unlike the Pelicans, the Celtics have something to play for. They no longer have a chance to catch up to the Pistons for the first-overall seed, but they have yet to clinch the No. 2 seed, either. They still have to win one of their final two games. Otherwise, if the Knicks win out, they will secure the No. 2 seed over the Celtics for the playoffs.

So, one can expect Boston to play as hard as possible in their pursuit of the No. 2 seed. However, they are on the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Knicks in New York on Thursday. So, they will be more short-handed than they would like. On their injury report, the Celtics listed Jayson Tatum out and Jaylen Brown questionable. Considering Tatum’s recovery from his Achilles injury, his sitting out on the second night of a back-to-back is understandable. Brown, on the other hand, will be a game-time decision.