Veteran Sharpshooter Is the Ideal Low-Cost Pelicans Target in Free Agency

The New Orleans Pelicans aren't expected to make wholesale changes to the roster this summer. They don't have many pending free agents or much cap space to add significantly to their core. At the same time, there will be some pressure to improve next season. After consecutive sub-30-win seasons, the Pelicans must give their fans some hope for the future in Jamahl Mosley's first year in charge.

Therefore, a few upgrades are needed. In addition to the well-established need for a starting center, the Pelicans also have to acquire more shooting. With that in mind, they would be wise to target veteran shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. in free agency.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Is the Perfect Free Agent Option for New Orleans

Over the last few seasons, the Pelicans have been one of the worst-shooting teams in the NBA. For six straight years, the Pelicans ranked 23rd or worse in three-point shooting frequency, per Cleaning the Glass. In four of these seasons, they also ranked 24th or worse in accuracy. Over the last two years, the Pelicans shot under 35% from three when the league average was 36%.

This is an especially significant weakness for the Pelicans because of Zion Williamson's presence. Williamson needs spacing around him, perhaps more than any other primary option in the league. For his offensive game to be fully optimized, Williamson needs to be surrounded by shooting. However, the Pelicans rarely had more than one high-level shooter in their lineups.

That is why the Pelicans have to prioritize adding more shooters to the rotation. Just being able to generate more threes will be important in unlocking not only Williamson, but also Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears.

Hardaway Jr. is the ultimate low-cost option that the Pelicans can realistically afford. Once New Orleans turns down Kevon Looney's team option for next season, it will have around $12.8 million below the luxury tax. This should be enough to sign THJ and a low-end center.

The 34-year-old sharpshooter had an excellent season in Denver. After signing a one-year, minimum deal with the Nuggets last offseason, Hardaway Jr. outplayed his contract, hitting over 40% from three on almost seven attempts per game. He is a very good off-ball player with impressive versatility to his jump shot. He can hit spot-up threes, come off screens, or put it on the floor to create his own shot.

With how limited their resources are, the Pelicans can't bring in a better player than Hardaway Jr. in free agency. It is not the highest upside play, but New Orleans needs to raise their floor rather than their ceiling. Hardaway Jr. accomplishes just that as a quality role player and a competent veteran who fills a clear need.