Pelicans Must Retire Chris Paul's Jersey

Chris Paul announced his intent to retire at the end of the season on Saturday. In his 21st season in the NBA, CP3 made the decision to call it a career in the midst of a disappointing campaign with the LA Clippers. Upon his announcement, there have been discussions about which franchise(s) should and will retire his jersey number. The New Orleans Pelicans, the franchise where Paul began his career and made a name for himself, will have a decision to make about the Point God. That decision should be an easy one.

Pelicans' Decision to Retire Chris Paul's Jersey Should Be a No-Brainer

Paul's career in New Orleans didn't end on a high note, as the organization fearing losing him for nothing at the end of his contract, felt that they needed to trade him in the 2011 offseason. After only three postseason appearances and one playoff series win, Chris Paul's time in New Orleans came to an end. Stating his desire to land in New York or Los Angeles, Paul was traded to the Clippers after the deal to send him to the Lakers was vetoed.

Despite the disappointing end to his time as a Hornet (before the name of the franchise was changed to the Pelicans), Paul remains as arguably the best player in franchise history. His six-year tenure with the franchise is the most successful era of New Orleans basketball, and Paul's 2007-08 campaign is likely the best season a Pelicans player has ever had. Finishing second in the MVP race, Paul carried the team to their best-ever finish at 56-26, averaging 21.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, and 2.7 steals per game. He was almost certainly the best point guard in the league and a top-five player in the NBA during his time in New Orleans.

Considering the history of the franchise, it's hard to find a player more deserving of the honors. Paul played an important part in keeping the team in New Orleans and has consistently spoken highly of the city, organization and the fans.

The Pelicans have only two jersey numbers retired: Pete Maravich's No. 7 for his contributions to basketball in Louisiana, and Bill Russell's No. 6, which is retired across the NBA. No Pelicans player has had their jersey retired for his performance in New Orleans. Chris Paul has done more than enough for the organization to be the first player to deserve that honor.

More New Orleans Pelicans news and rumors: