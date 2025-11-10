Pelicans Must Start Derik Queen Before It's Too Late
The New Orleans Pelicans aren't off to the start they had in mind after losing their first six games of the season. They bounced back and have been more competitive in recent games, but they remain at the bottom of the Western Conference with a 2-7 record. As disappointing as the season has been, there have been a few bright spots, most notably how Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen have looked. In fact, the Pelicans can't waste any more time before making Queen the starting center.
Queen has been steadily increasing his playing time and has been the best big man in the rotation over the last week. His offensive role has grown during Zion Williamson's absence as he handles the ball more, acts as a hub, and creates shots for himself and others. In his last three games, the rookie is averaging 12 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 2.3 steals in less than 23 minutes per game.
He hasn't been the most efficient player from the field, but he is getting to the line, finding his open teammates, and has been a physical force in the paint and on the boards. Once his three-point shot starts falling at a higher clip, he will be a very difficult big man to stop thanks to his size, footwork, soft touch, and mobility.
It's Time for the Pelicans to Start Derik Queen
The reason to start Queen at center is more about the Pelicans' other options and less about the rookie himself. New Orleans has Yves Missi, Kevon Looney, Karlo Matkovic, and DeAndre Jordan as alternatives to start, but none of them offers the upside Queen does. Yes, once Williamson returns, the Queen-Williamson frontcourt pairing is less than ideal on the defensive end. But that is something head coach Willie Green has to learn to live with, as the offensive potential of the pairing is worth the defensive shortcomings.
Plus, it's not like the Pelicans are in a desperate win-now mode. They are already starting fellow rookie Jeremiah Fears. He has been electrifying, and his offensive ceiling is exciting. Yet, it's hard to be a competitive team in the Western Conference with a 19-year-old rookie starting point guard. And that is completely fine.
The Pelicans have to embrace their youth and must have their eyes on the future. That requires pairing Fears and Queen as much as possible so that the two start building chemistry. If the Pelicans are going anywhere in the near future, it will be thanks to their two rookies, so it's best to start that clock right away and give them all the developmental reps they need.