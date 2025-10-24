Pelicans Sign DeAndre Jordan To Strengthen Frontcourt Before Spurs Game
The New Orleans Pelicans have started their 2025-26 season with a 0-1 record and are heading into an unfavorable matchup against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night. With a challenging schedule approaching, there is a concern that the Pelicans could start their 2025-26 season with five consecutive losses, but they are making a roster adjustment to try to help.
Ahead of their matchup against the Spurs, the Pelicans have reportedly signed 17-year NBA veteran and 6-foot-11 center DeAndre Jordan to a one-year deal, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.
"Free agent center DeAndre Jordan is signing a one-year, $3.6 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management tells ESPN. The one-time All-NBA big man and 2023 champion enters his 18th season in the league," Charania reported on X.
Jordan, 37, has spent the last three seasons with the Denver Nuggets, where he averaged 4.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game through 131 appearances and 15 starts, shooting 68.1% from the field.
While Jordan is well past his All-Star prime, the 17-year NBA center is a great veteran presence to have, while being able to provide a reliable and consistent spark off the bench.
Pelicans address frontcourt issues
The Pelicans undoubtedly have concerns in their frontcourt, and their injuries have not helped. The Pelicans signed another veteran center in Kevon Looney over the offseason, although the three-time NBA champion is expected to miss the first couple of weeks of the season with a knee injury.
With young center Yves Missi also dealing with an injury, and rookie big men Derik Queen and Hunter Dickinson not yet ready for heavy NBA minutes, the Pelicans had no choice but to bring in a veteran center to help out.
There was plenty of speculation over the offseason about whether or not Jordan's NBA career was over, as there seemed to be minimal rush to sign with a new team, but his next opportunity has finally come to light.
There is no confirmation about whether or not Jordan will be suiting up for Friday's game against the Spurs, although it seems unlikely, given that it would be a very quick turnaround for the veteran big man. Still, if Missi and Looney are both sidelined with a matchup against Wembanyama on the table, the Nuggets could do all they can to get Jordan in uniform as soon as possible.