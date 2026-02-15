Pelicans' Trey Murphy Elected to Prestigious NBA Position

New Orleans Pelicans star Trey Murphy III has made plenty of moves on the basketball court this season. From his career year in points, rebounds, and assists to his record-breaking franchise three-point accomplishment, the former first-round pick is raising his game to new heights. Now, Murphy III can add another accolade to his resume, but this time off the court.

On Saturday, the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) announced the appointment of Murphy III to one of its Vice President positions on its executive committee. Along with Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama, the duo will “help spearhead strategic planning, business affairs and key initiatives to carry out the NBPA’s work on behalf of all players”, according to the press release.

The Board of Player Representatives has elected Trey Murphy as Vice President of the NBPA Executive Committee. He will serve a three-year term. pic.twitter.com/AZnNGww4Px — NBPA (@TheNBPA) February 14, 2026

Trey Murphy Will Serve as a Vice President of the NBPA

The New Orleans sharpshooter expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to make a difference. “Stepping into this role is a great opportunity to support the players and set up the next generation for success,” said Murphy III. “I look forward to learning from the other guys in the room and contributing to the continued growth of our union.”

Since joining the Pelicans in 2021, the former Virginia standout has always had his eyes on off-the-court endeavors. Whether it was his regular appearances on The Old Man & the Three Podcast or doing guest analyst duties during the playoffs for NBATV a couple of years ago, Murphy III has shown his versatility away from the basketball court. "Seeing what Draymond (Green) and CJ (McCollum) are doing is showing me something I really want to do", Murphy III told Boardroom in 2023.

"I feel like I can speak well, I'm knowledgeable, and I get to talk about the game I love. I feel like I need to get some more stripes under my belt before I do a podcast, but it's definitely something I'm looking forward to in the future." While he may add podcaster to his list of titles in the future, his role with the NBPA is of great significance now. The NBPA’s Executive Committee plays an integral role in representing players’ interests in labor negotiations, benefits, and league policy.

The Pelicans All-Time 3PT leader:



Trey Murphy III, one of one. pic.twitter.com/QJf8M2uZb9 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 4, 2026

On the court, the Pelicans have been a disaster this season. They have the second-worst record in the Western Conference at 15-41, but Murphy III has been a bright spot individually. He continues his meteoric rise offensively, but he has also improved on the defensive end. The organization deemed him ‘untouchable’ during the past NBA trade deadline, making him a cornerstone piece for the franchise moving forward.

At just 25 years old, Murphy III is just scratching the surface of his prime years in the NBA. His play and impact on the court are making him a household name, while his new endeavor can help forge an impact that will be felt for many years to come.

Read More About the New Orleans Pelicans: