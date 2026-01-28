Top Contender Emerges as Herb Jones Suitor Ahead of Trade Deadline

The NBA trade deadline is a time when contending teams look to add a final piece they hope will propel them into championship contention. Meanwhile, the struggling teams sell off assets for expiring contracts or draft capital in order to reshape their future fortunes. The New Orleans Pelicans figure to be in the latter camp, with the team currently holding the worst record in the Western Conference.

New Orleans has several desirable players they could flip for assets, and one report suggests that an Eastern Conference contender has their eye on one particular Pelicans player.

ClutchPoints Brett Siegel reveals the Detroit Pistons are a team that has looked closely at Pelicans’ defensive star Herb Jones in possible trade talks. Sigel writes that guard Jaden Ivey is a player the Pistons would be willing to part with to acquire an impact player.

“While the Pistons don't want to shake up their core group too much, trading Ivey could present the East-leading Pistons with a path to contending for a spot in the NBA Finals, depending on what type of player they can get back. Herb Jones has been a key name associated with Detroit as of late.” The Pistons hold the best record in the wide-open Eastern Conference and should be in the title mix come playoff time.

A Herb Jones Trade Could Help Fill the Pelicans' Asset Coffers

The Pelicans are on the other end of that spectrum at 12-37 on the year, but Jones certainly has proven his value to the team. New Orleans is 7-7 under interim head coach James Borrego when Jones has played this season. The former Alabama standout recently returned from an eight-game absence to deal with a right ankle sprain. He was thrust into the starting lineup, with most of the ball-handling duties, as the Pelicans explored a no-point-guard lineup to start games. Jones dished out five assists in the team’s 133-127 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies last Friday.

Detroit is already second in the league in defensive rating at 108.6, so adding another lockdown defender in Jones boosts their defensive output that much further. There already is a connection in Detroit to Jones. Pistons President Trajan Langdon was in the Pelicans’ front office when they drafted Jones and saw him selected to the NBA First Team All-Defense two seasons ago. Jones was the only non-center to make the first team that year.

Many suspect Ivey is on the trading block, as his minutes have decreased to a career-low 17 per game. The former first-round pick shot a career-high 40% from beyond the arc last season before breaking his left fibula, causing him to miss the remainder of the season. Ivey is averaging 14.4 points and 3.6 assists for his career in Detroit. He will be a restricted free agent this summer, so his lack of minutes signals he’s not in the long-term plans for the Pistons.

New Orleans could also offload Jones to another contender for just draft assets that the team desperately needs. They won’t have use of their first-round pick next season as part of the draft-night trade to acquire Derik Queen. They also do not have any second-round picks until 2030, so recouping anything in subsequent deals could allow the Pelicans to be buyers in low-risk moves like Ivey. If the Pistons don’t have any plans to match any offer this summer for him, New Orleans could pry him away with some picks collected in other moves before the deadline.

