Trey Murphy & Dejounte Murray Remain on Pelicans Injury Report Before Clash vs. Jazz

The New Orleans Pelicans will host the Utah Jazz in the final home game of the season as they desperately hope to end their eight-game losing streak and give their fans something to cheer for in the disastrous 2025-26 campaign. A win against a tanking team alone will not be enough to erase the bad taste in the Pelicans fanbase's mouth, but the Pelicans have a chance to build some momentum before next season in their final three games of the season.

Unfortunately, the 25-54 Pelicans are dealing with several injuries in the final week of the season. The same four players who have been on the injury report in recent games continue to be listed by the Pelicans.

Trey Murphy Out, Dejounte Murray Game-Time Decision in Pelicans-Jazz

Bryce McGowens will miss his 14th straight game with a toe fracture. Karlo Matkovic, who is dealing with back spasms, is at risk of missing his fourth straight game and will be a game-time decision.

Most importantly, the Pelicans may be down two starters. Trey Murphy has already been ruled out with an ankle sprain. The sharpshooting forward had missed three games two weeks ago with the same ankle issue, but returned to action in last week's back-to-back against Portland and Sacramento. Suffering a setback after playing a total of 68 minutes in two nights, Murphy ended up missing Sunday's loss to the Orlando Magic.

Dejounte Murray is similarly at risk of missing the last home game of the season. Still dealing with the hand contusion that kept him out on Sunday, Murray is listed as questionable against Utah.

The Pelicans have struggled immensely without Murphy, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Without their best shooter, New Orleans can't take or make enough threes, which creates serious spacing issues. When Murphy and Murray are both out, the Pelicans have a miserable -7.4 net rating, per Cleaning the Glass.

So even against a team that has no incentive to win, the Pelicans may struggle. For their part, the Jazz will do everything they can to lose in New Orleans as they are trying to maximize their draft lottery odds. All of their best players, including Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., Jusuf Nurkic, and Keyonte George, are out. Isaiah Collier will also sit out while Ace Bailey and Kyle Filipowski are listed as questionable. This means that the Jazz will rely heavily on players on two-way deals and ten-day contracts against the Pelicans.

Despite the Pelicans' injuries, all signs point to them putting an end to their losing streak on Tuesday. Whether that will do much for the frustrated fanbase, however, is another question.