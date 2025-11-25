When Will Jordan Poole & Herb Jones Return? Latest Pelicans Injury Update

The New Orleans Pelicans ended their losing streak on Monday and got back on the win column, but they have a long way to go to dig themselves out of the bottom of the Western Conference. Getting back to full strength will certainly help, but how close are the Pelicans to getting back Jordan Poole and Herb Jones?

The team announced on Monday that Jones will miss "at least another week," with a right calf strain, via NBA insider Marc Stein. He has already missed the Pels' last two outings and this means that he will likely miss at least the next three. Jones could realistically return on December 2 or December 4 during the Pelicans' two-game home stretch against Minnesota. In his absence, Saddiq Bey has been starting and will continue to do so, especially since he has been performing well.

Poole, who has missed the last 11, was cleared to resume basketball activities on Monday. However, interim head coach James Borrego said on Tuesday that Poole is still not taking any contact at practice, per The Athletic's Will Guillory. Borrego reportedly confirmed that the veteran guard did, in fact, do some on-court activities on Tuesday.

Jordan Poole & Herb Jones Likely Out vs. Grizzlies on Wednesday

This means that Poole will likely remain out on Wednesday against the Grizzlies. His next chance to return will be on Saturday against the Warriors. He will presumably want to return for the chance to play against his former team in San Francisco, but he will need to make progress in the next few days to be considered at least questionable for that game.

Karlo Matkovic remains out with a calf injury, and Dejounte Murray remains sidelined as he is recovering from his Achilles injury. He is not expected to be back until after New Years. The status of Jordan Hawkins, who missed the Bulls game for personal reasons, remains unclear as of Tuesday.

The Pelicans have chance to build momentum and a mini win streak against the Grizzlies in th Smoothie King Center on Wednesday. Memphis has been playing better lately, but they are 6-12, and are dealing with significant injuries of their own. Ja Morant, Scotty Pippen Jr., Tyus Jones, and Brandon Clarke remain out, and Zach Edey left Monday's game against the Nuggets with a head injury. His status is currently up in the air.

