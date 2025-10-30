Willie Green's Job Reportedly Not Safe With Pelicans After 0-4 Start
The New Orleans Pelicans made some major moves over the 2025 offseason, headlined by a trade to acquire Jordan Poole, but another move to trade away their unprotected 2026 first-round pick certainly caught some flak. Now, the Pelicans have started their season 0-4, and things could not be looking worse.
New Orleans is coming off back-to-back losses to the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets, losing by a combined 66 points through those two games. The question is, who is to blame for New Orleans' shortcomings?
Willie Green is on the hot seat
Regardless of who the fans believe should be to blame, the front office might have already found its scapegoat. NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reports that the Pelicans could be considering a coaching change, with Willie Green's future hanging in the balance.
"The New Orleans Pelicans, who have started the 2025-26 season with a 0-4 record, are holding serious internal discussions about moving on from head coach Willie Green, multiple league sources told ClutchPoints," Siegel reported on Thursday morning.
The Pelicans already made one major change in the offseason by firing general manager David Griffin and hiring Joe Dumars to replace him, and the new management reportedly wants Green gone.
"Joe Dumars, the team's new Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations, and new members of the Pelicans' front office have been questioning the head coach's future," Siegel wrote. "...Once again, there is a growing sense of the front office wanting a change on the sidelines in New Orleans... While Green, Dumars, and ownership hold a strong relationship, it appears the coach's tenure is nearing its end."
How do the players feel?
Of course, it is always hard to gauge how players feel about head coaches, especially this early in the season after things seemed to be clicking during training camp, but Siegel reports that several players are frustrated with Green.
"Amid the Pelicans' 0-4 start to the season, several players have appeared disinterested and frustrated with how Green's lineups are being handled, sources said," Siegel wrote. "...Through the team's first handful of games, star forward Zion Williamson has been seen engaging more than usual with associate head coach James Borrego during his pregame warmups and routine."
Siegel also notes that Green has "lost the Pelicans' locker room," which is always an indicator of changes to come.
Should the Pelicans move on from Green?
Green has been the Pelicans' head coach since the 2021-22 season and has made two playoff appearances with zero series wins. Sure, it is not entirely his fault, given some questionable roster decisions by the front office, but it would not be a shock if New Orleans makes the change from Green to Borrego.
Borrego, who has several seasons as a head coach under his belt, is considered one of the top assistant coaches in the NBA. While Green might not be fired immediately, if it does happen, Borrego will likely finish the season out with an interim tag.
The Pelicans are stuck in no man's land, and with their 2026 first-round pick being sent to the Atlanta Hawks, their future is looking as gloomy as ever. A change at the coaching position could do this team some good, although Green is likely not the source of their problems.