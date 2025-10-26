Zion Williamson Expected to Receive Some Much-Needed Relief Soon
The New Orleans Pelicans have suffered a slow start to the season, dropping their first two games. That slow start can in large part be attributed to a roster that has been bogged down by injuries to several crucial pieces, but a positive report coming out of Sunday's practice session could mean that the Pelicans' injury woes are coming to an end.
Five players on the Pelicans missed Friday night's 120-116 overtime loss to the San Antonio Spurs due to injury, but both Yves Missi and Karlo Matvocić could be making their way back to the lineup soon. Both were able to record a full practice on Sunday, a positive sign for two of the Pelicans' most-needed big men.
The loss of Missi placed a particular burden on the Pelicans as the center position in New Orleans has been hit the hardest by injuries, with Kevin Looney guaranteed to miss two to three weeks with a ligament sprain in his knee and DeAndre Jordan also listed as day-to-day.
Zion Williamson Gaining A Supporting Cast
An imminent return to the lineup for Missi would be a major boon to the Pelicans and give Zion Williamson some support when it comes to defensive matchups and inside scoring potential.
Missi is looking to improve on a solid rookie campaign with the Pelicans last season and pair with Williamson as a one-two punch inside the paint. The former Baylor center has a small sample size to work with so far this season, with just one game played, where he netted five points, seven rebounds, one block, and one steal in 23 minutes on the court.
The defensive presence that Missi can contribute is possibly the most-needed aspect of his game to help the Pelicans shut down opposing offenses, something they haven't been able to do so far in back-to-back games where they allowed 120+ points.
An Strong Offense that Can Get Even Better
Matković is another second-year player looking to make his mark with the Pelicans. He has yet to appear in a game this season due to injury, but when he is able to return, he is likely to be relied on heavily as another depth piece at either center or forward, again backing up Williamson.
He profiles as a middle-of-the-road scoring big man who shoots at an efficient level. The consistency of scoring that he brings to the court would make an already high-flying Pelicans offense that much deeper.
When healthy, the Pelicans are a deep roster. If Missi and Matković's encouraging Sunday practice updates are anything to go off of, that depth could find its way to the floor soon.