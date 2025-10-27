Zion Williamson's Final Status for Pelicans vs Celtics May Concern Fans
When Zion Williamson showed up for media day with the New Orleans Pelicans this year, fans and media were surprised to see the former first overall pick look like a brand new player. Weight and health concerns have been the center of his criticism since being drafted in 2019, and he made sure to address those during the offseason with his new look.
While the Pelicans have yet to log a win on the court this season, Williamson has been doing his best to get his team in the win column. Across two games, he's averaged 27.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 4.0 steals per game. With the Pelicans set to face the Boston Celtics tonight, New Orleans received news that will definitely concern the fan base, regardless of how serious it is.
Zion Williamson Ruled Out
The Pelicans have ruled Williamson OUT for Monday's contest against the Celtics, after the former All-Star appeared on the initial injury report with a bone contusion in his left foot. Regardless of how serious this injury may be, Pelicans fans will likely be concerned to see their injury-riddled star already sidelined just three games into the season.
In his absence, the Pelicans could increase the role of rookie Derik Queen, who's coming off a 15-point, six-rebound performance against the San Antonio Spurs. At the end of the day, the Pelicans hope that this injury with Williamson is just minor, and not a sign of more things to come for Williamson.
The Pelicans Can't Afford To Lose Williamson For An Extended Period
Since entering the league in 2019 as the first overall pick, Williamson has missed an entire season (2021-22) and has played in 30 games or fewer in three separate seasons. Even though he's an All-NBA level talent, it doesn't matter if he can't be on the floor for the Pelicans.
Even though New Orleans has talented players like Jordan Poole and Trey Murphy III, who can be leading scorers in Williamson's absence, it's hard to imagine this team winning many games if he's sidelined for an extended period.
On top of that, the Pelicans don't benefit from losing games this season, due to them trading away the rights to their 2026 first-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks. A draft class that features three elite prospects in Cameron Boozer, AJ Dybantsa, and Darryn Peterson, all three players could be franchise cornerstones in the NBA.
Since the Pelicans don't have a pick in this year's draft, winning games is really their only option. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. EST, and hopefully the Pelicans can show some signs of life without their star available.