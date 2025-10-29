Zion Williamson's Injury Status Remains In Question vs Nuggets
The New Orleans Pelicans entered the 2025-26 season with a range of expectations, with some expecting them to continue where they left off last season, while others were cautiously optimistic they could turn things around and look more like the 2023-24 versions of themselves that won 49 games. Unfortunately, it's looking like the first of the two options so far.
On Monday, the Pelicans dropped their third-straight game to start the season to the Boston Celtics, putting them at 0-3 heading into Wednesday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. The Pelicans were without Zion Williamson against the Celtics, and the star's availability is once again in question as they travel to face one of the league's best teams.
Zion Williamson's Injury Status
According to the NBA's official injury report, Williamson is listed as QUESTIONABLE with a bone contusion in his left foot, the same injury that sidelined him in the 122-90 loss to the Celtics. Williamson has been a major injury concern since entering the league in 2019, and seeing the Pelicans star on the injury report again isn't a good sign for Pelicans fans.
While the Pelicans are 0-3, they were competitive with both the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs in their first two games of the season, both of which featured Williamson. In those two contests, the Pelicans scored at least 56 points in the paint, with that dropping to 38 points against the Celtics.
Can New Orleans Compete Without Williamson?
There's no denying that New Orleans has intriguing players on their roster that could be game changers on any night, such as Jordan Poole and Trey Murphy III. However, having a player like Williamson that draws so much attention from the defense and can find open teammates is what makes this Pelicans team work.
Looking at the upcoming schedule for New Orleans, it's going to be difficult to walk away with a win on their three-game road trip if Williamson remains sidelined. They'll face the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder after playing Denver, and there's a strong possibility they are 0-6 after this road trip, especially if Williamson continues to battle this injury.
New Orleans can always use these opportunities to give more looks to their rookies in Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen, but the Pelicans also don't hold their first-round pick this season, meaning there's no benefit to losing games this season.
Regardless, the outlook can look far less negative if Williamson is good to go for Wednesday night's game. His status will be one to monitor with tip-off in Denver set for 9:00 p.m. EST.