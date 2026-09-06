Pelicans' Best Jordan Hawkins Trade Partner Is Clear Ahead of Camp

When the New Orleans Pelicans drafted Jordan Hawkins with the 14th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the team hoped the young guard would be an elite sniper from deep to pair with Zion Williamson and the other core players on the roster. Three years later, it’s likely Hawkins and the Pelicans are heading for a split before the season starts.

Rumors circulated earlier in the summer that New Orleans and the Memphis Grizzlies discussed a possible trade of the former UConn standout to the Pelicans' Southwest rival. No deal materialized at that time, but the Grizzlies make the most sense as a destination for the 24-year-old shooting guard.

New Orleans should re-open trade talks with Memphis for Jordan Hawkins

First, the Pelicans have to make a roster move before the regular season starts. After adding guard Bennedict Mathurin, their roster stands at 16, but it must be trimmed to 15 before the regular season in October. Hawkins had his worst season in the league last year, falling out of the rotation after long shooting slumps and continued defensive struggles. He experienced career lows in points, minutes, games played, and field goal percentage.

The Grizzlies check the financial and basketball boxes required to make a Hawkins deal work for both front offices. Memphis is in a full rebuild mode after trading away star point guard Ja Morant this offseason. Their young core of Cameron Boozer, Cedric Coward, and Zach Edey is all on rookie deals currently, and they could easily absorb Hawkins’ expiring $7 million contract.

Memphis forward Jerami Grant, whom the team acquired in the Morant trade, is the only player on the roster making over $15 million per season. They also have a massive trade exception that could be used to acquire Hawkins without sending matching salaries back. The Grizzlies also have five second-round picks over the next three years that they could use in a deal.

For Memphis, Hawkins could be a low-cost, high-upside move if he finds his shooting confidence. The Maryland native saw moderate success during his sophomore year in the league, averaging 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game off the bench.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Hawkins could use a change of scenery this upcoming season after his struggles in 2025-26. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, there was too much competition in the backcourt after the Pelicans acquired Jordan Poole, drafted Jeremiah Fears, and Dejounte Murray returned from a ruptured Achilles tendon injury.

Still, Hawkins did himself no favors to stay in the rotation, going on a long run of games without making an impact. He had a brutal stretch from late December through January last season, shooting 40% or less from the field in 16 of 17 games. He was then benched for nine straight games before finally seeing some playing time again. If a deal is made, Memphis hopes a change of scenery will mean a change of fortune for Hawkins.

Anyone hoping for a renaissance in year four in New Orleans for Hawkins seems far-fetched. After investing a first-round pick in him, it makes little sense to keep him on the roster and let him walk next summer. Memphis makes the most sense for both parties, and it could benefit both sides.