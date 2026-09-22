Pelicans Can't Take Trey Murphy III for Granted as Franchise Changes Mount

The New Orleans Pelicans enter this season with questions throughout the roster. They need Zion Williamson to remain healthy and engaged. They need Dejounte Murray to return to form. They need their young players to develop, their veterans to fit, and their new coaching staff to establish an identity.

Then there is Trey Murphy III.

New Orleans may want more from Murphy, but there is little reason to worry about what he will provide. No Pelicans player has been more consistent, dependable, or steadily productive since Murphy arrived in 2021.

Improvement without the drama

Murphy has improved in each of his five NBA seasons. He began as a promising shooter coming off the bench, developed into a starter, and has since expanded his game enough to become one of the most important players on the roster.

Last season, Murphy appeared in 66 games. He could have surpassed 70 for the second time in his career if not for injuries that haven't created significant long-term concerns.

Availability matters even more for a franchise that has struggled to keep its best players on the floor together. Murphy has dealt with injuries, but he has never carried the same level of uncertainty surrounding several of his teammates.

His production is just as dependable.

Murphy is unquestionably the best shooter on the roster and already one of the best in franchise history. He owns the Pelicans' career record for made 3-pointers (814) and produced the third-highest single-season total in team history last season (214). He and CJ McCollum are the only players in franchise history with two seasons with at least 200 made three-pointers.

Even when his shot isn't falling, Murphy's size, athleticism, and willingness to move without the ball make him useful. He doesn't need to dominate possessions to affect the game, which allows him to fit alongside virtually any lineup or offensive centerpiece.

More growth, fewer questions

There are still areas in which Murphy can improve. He should be a more disruptive and consistent defender considering his length and athletic ability. However, he has never been a bad defender. He competes, plays hard, and possesses the physical tools to become more impactful on that end.

That's the difference between expecting growth and having genuine concern.

Murphy has never been a distraction. He has earned a reputation as a good teammate, accepted changes in his role, and continued to expand his game. Now entering what should be the beginning of his prime, he is also secured by a reasonable long-term contract.

His value extends well beyond New Orleans. Big wings who can shoot, attack closeouts, and play multiple positions are among the NBA's most coveted players. Murphy's skill set would fit almost anywhere, which gives the Pelicans both a foundational piece and one of their most valuable assets.

The Pelicans should continue pushing Murphy to become a better defender, creator, and leader. His potential demands those expectations.

But expactations aren't the same as worries.

New Orleans has plenty of players who must answer difficult questions this season. Murphy has already provided his answer through five years of steady improvement and professionalism.