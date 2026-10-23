Pelicans Face Two Very Different Tests on First Road Trip of Season

Nearly half a century after the Jazz left New Orleans, the music still belongs to the city. The basketball team doesn't.

On Friday, the Pelicans return to Salt Lake City, where they've won three straight, looking for their first victory of the season. Twenty-four hours later, they'll face Nikola Jokic and a Denver Nuggets team that has beaten New Orleans in four consecutive meetings at Ball Arena.

For Jamahl Mosley, the first road trip of the season offers two very different challenges and an early opportunity to prove that the Pelicans are capable of more than another year of unfulfilled potential.

Jazz present opportunity and obstacles for Pelicans

The Jazz are rebuilding, but their frontcourt presents a formidable challenge.

Lauri Markkanen has averaged 20.2 points and 8.5 rebounds in 10 career meetings with New Orleans. Former Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. adds another versatile scorer and rim protector. Both can stretch the floor, potentially exposing the Pelicans' defensive rotations.

But New Orleans has the personnel to exploit Utah's weaknesses.

Zion Williamson has usually been productive against the Jazz, averaging 22.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists in 14 meetings. Trey Murphy III averaged 21 points in three matchups during the 2024-25 season.

Utah was outrebounded 55-38 in its opening loss to Memphis and will be without injured center Jusuf Nurkic. Yves Missi, coming off a 13-point, 14-rebound, three-block performance against Indiana, could give the Pelicans an advantage around the bucket.

New Orleans also has the perimeter size and athleticism to challenge Utah's defense. Murphy, Dejounte Murray, Bennedict Mathurin, and Saddiq Bey provide multiple scoring options, provided the Pelicans move the ball and avoid settling for contested shots.

Utah has enough talent to punish mistakes, but this is a game New Orleans should expect to win.

Nuggets remain a difficult matchup

The Nuggets present a much different challenge.

Jokic remains the central problem. His combination of scoring, passing, and offensive control forces defenses into difficult decisions, particularly with Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and DeMar DeRozan providing additional threats.

Mosley went 5-5 against Denver during his five seasons coaching Orlando, but his teams won just once in five visits.

The Pelicans have enjoyed individual success against the Nuggets, particularly Murphy, who scored 41 points in Denver in February 2025 and averaged 26 points against them last season. Williamson has been less effective recently, averaging just 12.3 points in three meetings last season.

Murphy's perimeter shooting could help create space for Williamson, but New Orleans must sustain its offensive execution while limiting Denver's opportunities in the open court and on the boards.

Playing at altitude on the second night of a back-to-back adds another challenge. Mosley will need productive minutes throughout his rotation without giving up defensive cohesion.

Results must match the promise

The Pelicans have three days between games after visiting Denver before returning home to face the Nuggets on Wednesday and Sacramento on Thursday. That makes Friday's matchup particularly important.

A split would provide something to build upon. Losing both would leave New Orleans at 0-3, with familiar concerns already threatening to overshadow the optimism surrounding Mosley's arrival.

Against Indiana, the Pelicans squandered a 101-93 fourth-quarter lead during a decisive 15-3 Pacers run. Despite solid performances from Missi, Murray, and Queen, New Orleans couldn't finish. That's been the story too often for this franchise.

Utah offers an opportunity to continue a recent winning trend. Denver provides a shot at ending a frustrating one. Neither game will define the season, but both will reveal something about the Pelicans' progress.

After years of promising better days, New Orleans needs more than competitive performances. The Pelicans need to leave the mountains with some results.