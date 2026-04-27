Pelicans' Next Head Coach May Be Coaching in the NBA Playoffs Right Now

While 16 teams are battling it out in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, the New Orleans Pelicans are looking for their next head coach. Interim head coach James Borrego remains a candidate to secure the permanent position, but the Pelicans are casting a wide net. Rajon Rondo was recently reported as a potential candidate, but there are plenty of well-regarded assistant coaches that Joe Dumars is currently considering.

It turns out that Dumars' list may get even longer than it is right now. In fact, the Pelicans would be wise not to rush the process since there may be elite head coaches hitting the market soon.

More Head Coaches May Be Hitting the Market After the Playoffs

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported on Monday that there are several head coaches on the hot seat right now. He said that there is significant noise surrounding Mike Brown and the Knicks. There is reportedly a "finals-or-bust" mentality in New York, and if Brown fails to reach the goal in his first season, he may find himself on the outs.

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse is also in trouble, per Amick. After falling 3-1 behind against Boston, Nurse is "widely believed to be under pressure."

Kenny Atkinson of the Cleveland Cavaliers could also be on the hot seat, per the latest report. The Cavs were expected to make a deep postseason run after acquiring James Harden at the trade deadline, and are now tied with the Raptors after four games. If they flame out earlier than expected, Atkinson's time in Cleveland may come to an end.

Jamahl Mosley, who has already been reported as a Pelicans' target, is currently trying to pull off an upset against the No. 1 Pistons in the first round. If Orlando falls short, Mosley could also find himself looking for a new job, making the Pelicans a likely landing spot.

Who will actually be available among this group after the postseason is currently unclear. What is clear, however, is that there are very strong head coaches among this group. Brown, Nurse, and Atkinson have all proven themselves on various teams and are experienced, well-respected coaches. Mosley is the type of head coach who can instill discipline and get the most out of a young group.

Pelicans fans should watch the rest of the playoffs with the idea that their next head coach could be coaching that game. It would be wise for the Pelicans to wait and see who is out there before making a final determination, so it may be a little while before a decision is made.