Pelicans' Ideal Free Agent Signing Is Thriving in the Playoffs

The New Orleans Pelicans will revamp their center rotation one way or another this summer. Whether it's through the trade market, free agency, or by finding a way to get back into the first round of the draft, the Pelicans will attempt to bring in a new starting center.

New Orleans was burned by their glaring hole at center last season, and the front office said that they want to add more toughness and physicality to be more competitive next season. With limited resources in terms of financial flexibility and assets, the Pelicans may not be able to add an elite center. Yet, an ideal free agent target has emerged through the first two games of the NBA Playoffs.

Louisiana Native Robert Williams Is the Ideal Fit Next to Zion & Derik Queen

Robert Williams III, who was once the number one high school player in Louisiana, has been a revelation for the Portland Trail Blazers this season. Largely forgotten in NBA circles after missing most of the last three seasons with injuries, Williams emerged out of nowhere to become a key member of the Blazers. Not only did he play 59 games, the second-most he has played in any season of his eight-year career, but he was also a difference-maker on both ends of the floor.

In Portland's first two games in their series against the Spurs, Williams averaged 11 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4 assists, and a block in 20 minutes per game. The Blazers won the minutes he was on the court by a total of 16 points. He is 10/13 from the field and 2/5 from three in the playoffs. The latter part of that is certainly a recent and welcome development.

Williams has outplayed starter Donovan Clingan so far in the series, earning the right to close Game 2. He responded by scoring the game-sealing dunk with 12 seconds left in the game.

What matters to the Pelicans is his free agency status. The four-year, $48 million extension he was on expires after this season. The Blazers have Donovan Clingan and just drafted Yang Hansen last season. Plus, their notably cheap new owner will presumably not want to pay the luxury tax, making Williams gettable in the free agent market.

Williams is obviously an injury risk. But that could also reduce his price. Teams may be hesitant to give him a lucrative, multi-year deal.

The Pelicans, on the other hand, are in a position to invest most of their resources in a quality center this summer. If they let Kevon Looney walk, the Pelicans will be $13 million under the luxury tax. That should be enough to get Williams to sign on the dotted line. With his rim protection and rebounding, he could be the perfect defensive complement to Zion Williamson and Derik Queen. As risky as it may be, that is worth taking a gamble on.