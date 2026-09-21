Pelicans' Point Guard Pecking Order Is Clear — For Now

The New Orleans Pelicans will enter training camp with only two players who naturally fit the "point guard" label. However, neither Dejounte Murray nor Jeremiah Fears is a traditional floor general.

Both are lead guards—players who create their best offense with the ball in their hands. That makes the initial pecking order clear. Murray should start, while Fears takes control of the second unit.

What remains uncertain is who Jamahl Mosley will trust to finish games.

Murray must set the standard

Murray's experience, size, and versatility make him the logical starter. As Mosley begins establishing a more disciplined culture, he will likely lean on veterans to reinforce his expectations.

That puts a lot of responsibility on Murray. He won't be asked to dominate the ball or produce a highlight every few possessions. He needs to be steady.

Murray has turned it over at least four times in 18 of his 45 games with the Pelicans, 40% of his appearances. His three-point shooting has also been inconsistent. To stabilize the starting unit, he must keep the ball moving, attack closeouts, get to the free throw line, and make enough open threes to keep defenses honest.

The same discipline is going to have to carry over to the defensive end. Generating steals isn't enough. Murray has to keep opposing guards from consistently getting two feet into the paint, close out under control, and force shooters off the three-point line. At 6-foot-5, he also needs to help New Orleans finish possessions on the glass.

Murray has to become a workmanlike point guard, less dependent on his physical tools and more committed to mastering the details of the position.

That includes leadership. He has already developed a strong relationship with Fears and should serve as both his mentor and Mosley's voice on the court. He must communicate, organize, and deliver tough love when it's called for.

For now, he's clearly the Pelicans' best option to start.

Fears must command the second unit

Fears played all 82 games as a rookie, including 49 starts, but his production as a distributor showed how much development remains.

The Pelicans went 5-8 when Fears recorded at least six assists and 21-48 when he finished with five or fewer. Those winning percentages project to a difference of nearly seven victories over an 82-game schedule.

That doesn't mean his assist total determined the outcome. Better team performances create more assist chances, too. Still, the split reinforces the importance of Fears becoming more than a scorer.

Coming off the bench should help him develop those skills without reducing his importance or affecting his confidence.

Fears can run the second unit, create opportunities for himself and others, and turn defensive stops into transition chances. Rather than focusing on whether he starts, his immediate goal should be to win his minutes and force Mosley to play him at the end of games.

To do that, Fears has to become a better defender, improve his pick-and-roll reads, and find the right balance between scoring and playmaking. He already has the speed and confidence to pressure defenses. His 47.4% shooting on corner threes is also encouraging, although the next step is proving he can still be efficient after increasing his volume.

Fears has the potential to develop into a powerful, high-volume scoring guard. In order to do that, he'll have to get stronger, finish more consistently, and become a more dependable organizer.

Murray should open games because the Pelicans need stability. Fears could eventually close them because New Orleans needs someone capable of changing games.

The preseason pecking order is clear. What happens after the opening tip is up to them.