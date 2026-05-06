Pelicans Should Keep DeAndre Jordan in One Role or Another

Many would be hard-pressed to find any positives for the New Orleans Pelicans this past season, especially after missing the playoffs yet again and finishing with one of the league's worst records. Despite being the fourth-youngest team in the NBA this season, it was its oldest player, DeAndre Jordan, who was a bright spot both on and off the court.

Jordan signed with the Pelicans right after the season started to bolster some veteran depth on the frontcourt that was missing Kevon Looney to start the year. What the Pelicans quickly realized was the impact the veteran had on the young core.

The evidence was clear in the locker room, on the court, and during timeouts, when the 18-year veteran would coach up rookies Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears on the intricacies of being a professional in the NBA.

Interim coach James Borrego took quick note of Jordan’s impact on a nightly basis. “He’s a psychologist, he’s a mentor, he’s a friend, he’s a cheerleader, he’s a coach, and he’s wearing five to six different hats every night,” Borrego told reporters. “The beauty in DeAndre is, whatever is required in the moment, he’s willing to step up and give.”

"You had 12, 8, & 7 tonight. Don't sit down you gotta stand on that s--t" 🔥



DeAndre Jordan looking out for his rookie Derik Queen. True locker room vet 👏💯



(via @DillySanders) pic.twitter.com/q5rQZRMo7X — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 5, 2025

DeAndre Jordan Is the Locker Room Leader the Pelicans Need

Despite being well past his prime, Jordan showed glimpses of his former self, especially during his first start of the season against the Philadelphia 76ers on February 21st. The former second-round pick scored six points, grabbed 15 rebounds, and blocked four shots in the Pelicans' 126-111 victory over the Sixers.

For the season, Jordan started seven games, averaging 4.4 points and 6.3 rebounds, pedestrian numbers for sure, but had an indelible impact on their young rookie center, Queen. The former Maryland standout is just 20 years old, but he already knows what he wants his NBA career to look like. “He’s going to be a Hall of Famer,” Queen said of Jordan. “So him just dropping gems on me and teaching me a lot means a lot. It’s good having him in my corner, because I want to get to where he is.”

Jordan was recognized for his leadership after the season by winning the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award. The award pays tribute to the player deemed the league's best teammate "based on selfless play, leadership on and off the court as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment to the team."

Those kinds of attributes are ones the Pelicans should want to keep around longer. Jordan’s deal, which he signed in October, was for one year, making the 37-year-old a free agent this summer. The former NBA champion has not revealed his plans to return to play next season, but New Orleans should give him a look either as a player or an assistant coach on the bench.

The contract he signed was for just $3.6 million, pennies compared to the positive impact he displays for the team. Jordan recognizes that impact goes beyond just the box score.

DeAndre Jordan in the W against the Sixers:



6 PTS

15 REB

4 BLK

+13 pic.twitter.com/VyZjv03A2o — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 23, 2026

“It means I’m near the end of my career,” he said when asked about his future recently. “I’m at peace with that. As a competitor, you want to always get better, and you want to have an impact and imprint on the game. So if my imprint on the game is being a locker room presence, being able to play every other couple of games and have an impact coaching guys on the floor, I’m still bringing something to the game.”

Next season, the Pelicans will have a frontcourt consisting of Zion Williamson, Derik Queen, Yves Missi, and possibly Karlo Matkovic, all under 26 years of age. The Pelicans would be wise to bring Jordan back in some capacity to help guide the young team next year. Jordan is a champion, an All-Star, and a gold medal winner. Even more important, Jordan is a mentor who is desperately needed within this organization to help build a culture of winning for the future.