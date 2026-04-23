Predicting Pelicans' Free Agency Decisions

The New Orleans Pelicans are expected to largely bring back the same core that finished the season. They have 12 players under contract next season, and Joe Dumars hinted at running it back when he declared that this team isn't too far from winning. Therefore, one can expect that there will be marginal changes to the roster with minimal upgrades.

Since the Pels don't have a first-round pick this season, the upgrades would have to come through the trade market and free agency. The problem is the Pelicans don't have much cap space, either. They are currently $4.8 million under the luxury tax, which the ownership is allergic to paying.

So, the front office's decision on their pending free agents will determine whether the Pelicans will have any cap space to pursue free agents.

The Pelicans have three free agents. DeAndre Jordan is an unrestricted free agent, and the Pelicans have team options on Kevon Looney and Karlo Matkovic. Let's predict what the team will do with each of them.

Kevon Looney ($8 million team option)

Letting Looney go is one of the only ways the Pelicans can create cap space. If the Pelicans turn down Looney's $8 million option for next season, they will have near $13 million in cap space. That is slightly below the non-taxpayer midlevel exception, but should be enough to get a quality rotation player, ideally a center.

Considering that Looney was out of the rotation for most of the season after getting off to a disastrous start, it's hard to see the Pelicans bringing him back. The cap space will be significantly more valuable than having Looney as a benchwarmer again.

Prediction: Gone

Karlo Matkovic ($2.3 million team option)

In his second year in the NBA, Matkovic took a step forward towards being a rotation-caliber power forward. His role remained small, playing only 14.7 minutes per game in 62 appearances, but he was solid whenever he got an opportunity.

Albeit on limited attempts, Matkovic made 42.2% of his threes, and had an impressive 69.6% True Shooting for the season. He is athletic, plays with intensity, and can be an active help defender. He can give the Pelicans decent minutes off the bench in any frontcourt position.

The Pelicans would be hard-pressed to find a better alternative than Matkovic on $2.3 million salary. Not only will they pick up the option, but they should also work out a contract extension to tack on more years to his deal.

Prediction: Pelicans pick up option & extend

DeAndre Jordan

The 37-year-old played on a veteran's minimum deal last season. His role was more as a mentor and locker room presence rather than an on-court contributor. Since he is a widely respected member of the team, if Jordan wants to play for another year, the Pelicans would have some interest in bringing him back.

Jordan was seeing mentoring Derik Queen throughout the season and that role will be critical again next season. This team needs experienced veterans and Jordan could thrive in that role.

Prediction: Pelicans re-sign him to another one-year minimum deal