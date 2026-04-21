The One Player Pelicans Can't Afford to Lose This Offseason

The New Orleans Pelicans stumble into the offseason after a brutal 26-56 year, missing the playoffs for the second straight season. Sweeping changes are necessary for a team that finished with fewer than 30 wins in back-to-back seasons, but the path back to success seems murky given the team’s lack of clarity.

New Orleans must hire a new head coach, whether that be removing the interim tag on James Borrego or bringing in someone else. They must also improve a roster without the benefit of a first-round pick in this year’s upcoming NBA Draft.

Last season, the Pelicans acquired the rights to former Maryland standout Derik Queen in exchange for this year’s first-round pick. The deal was met with much scrutiny, as the transaction with the Atlanta Hawks was for an unprotected first-round pick this season, which was risky since the Pelicans finished with just 21 wins a season ago.

Recent draft odds reveal the Pelicans have a 6.8% chance of winning the lottery, but that pick will go directly to the Hawks to make a selection in June. Pelicans general manager Joe Dumars revealed in exit interviews that the team does “have a chance of moving into the first round of this year's draft if they wanted to”.

In order to do so, they would have to part with a key piece of the team to acquire that pick. Rumors around the trade deadline were that teams were offering a first-round pick for defensive stud Herb Jones, but the Pelicans would not be wise to trade the former second-round pick right now.

Herb Jones Is Indispensable for the Pelicans

If New Orleans believes that Trey Murphy III and Zion Williamson are still cornerstones of this organization, then a glue guy like Jones aptly complements their style.

According to Databallr, Jones and Saddiq Bey are the only players to be a part of positive net three, four, and five-man rating lineups who played more than 50 minutes together. With Jones off the court, the Pelicans' net rating is -8.1, compared to -0.7 when he is on the court, a staggering 7.4 difference.

Statistically, it was a down year for the former Alabama standout in terms of raw numbers, but his impact could be felt in other ways on the court through an element of grit and hard work that the team lost some of when they traded away Jose Alvarado before the end of the trade deadline. New Orleans was 4-22 in games Herb didn’t play in because of injury.

Yes, his shooting from beyond the arc was atrocious this past season, but Jones proved a couple of seasons ago that he can be a viable 3&D player. During his All-NBA Defensive First Team selection season, Jones also shot a career-high 41% from beyond the arc. While he has yet to duplicate his career shooting year, that season proved he can be a threat offensively.

Jones is also on a very team-friendly deal that kicks in after next season. The 6-foot-7 forward is slated to make slightly less than $15 million next season before his extension kicks in and runs through the 2029 season.

Widely regarded as a top perimeter defender in the league, having a key starter on the books for that price is important for an organization notorious for watching costs when operating business-wise. It could also provide some insurance, depending on how negotiations go with Saddiq Bey this offseason.

Bey had a breakout season, averaging 17.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game after coming off an ACL injury the year before. The former first-round pick is making around $6.6 million and will be in the final year of his deal next season. The Pelicans would like to offer him an extension, but the price will be crucial in determining his future in New Orleans. If the sides can’t reach an agreement, New Orleans could experience the fear of him walking for nothing next offseason.

If the Pelicans were to trade Jones and lose Bey, it would be a major setback to lose that much experienced versatility from the wing position.

This year represented a down year not just for Jones, but for the entire team. Williamson told reporters in exit interviews that his main motivation is making the playoffs for the first time in his career next season. “It's going to be a huge motivating factor for me," said Williamson. "Because I do want to experience the playoffs. I haven’t experienced it.”

To do so, the Pelicans must find the right coach and collection of players to compete in the crowded Western Conference. A hard-nose, gritty defender like Jones fits the bill of a player who can adapt and thrive in most circumstances. That’s something a top draft pick could not replicate right away. If the Pelicans have plans to make the playoffs next season, then Herb Jones should be a part of them.