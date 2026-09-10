Zion Williamson and 3 Other Pelicans With the Most at Stake This Season

The New Orleans Pelicans will enter the 2026-27 season with a new head coach, a slightly revamped roster, and no shortage of unanswered questions. Several players face pressure this year, including Zion Williamson.

That said, he's not the only one with something to prove this preseason. Let's take a look at whose outlooks could be changed by opening night.

Zion Williamson

Williamson's talent has never been the issue. When healthy and engaged, he remains of the NBA's most physically dominant and efficient offensive players. The question is whether he can finally become the dependable centerpiece that the Pelicans expected when they drafted him first overall in 2019.

This season is about much more than games played or points scored. Williamson must demonstrate that he can lead, defend, and adapt to the expectations set by new coach Jamahl Mosley. The Pelicans need him to establish the team's identity, and not just produce some impressive stretches of individual excellence.

Zion is approaching another major decision point in his career. If Williamson wants the Pelicans, or any other franchise, to view him as a long-term foundational player, he needs to prove his production translates into winning.

That starts with availability, but it can't end there. Williamson must commit defensively, compete consistently away from the ball, and become a more dependable presence late in games. Mosley will also need him to set the standard for a younger roster that includes Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen.

This season could determine whether the Pelicans continue treating Williamson as the foundation of their future or begin preparing for a different direction. If he wants New Orleans, or any other franchise, to make a long-term commitment to him, flashes of dominance won't be enough. Williamson must show that a team can build around him and win.

Herb Jones

Herb Jones also enters an important season. Jones has established himself as one of the league's best perimeter defenders, capable of guarding multiple positions and taking on the opponent's most difficult assignment every night.

However, his offensive development will determine whether he remains the perfect complementary player or becomes someone the Pelicans will have to work around when building lineups.

The Pelicans need the 2023-24 version of Jones: the one who confidently took open shots, attacked gaps in the defense, and punished opponents for leaving him unattended.

Jones shot 41.8 percent from three-point range that season while averaging 11 points per game, demonstrating that he could contribute offensively without having plays called for him. When he is aggresive and efficient from the perimeter, defenses can't use his defender to crowd Zion, clog the paint, or help somewhere else.

Jones' defense and IQ give him a high floor. Greater offensive consistency would raise his ceiling while making the Pelicans' best lineups easier to construct. Jones doesn't need to become a featured scorer, but he must be enough of a treat to keep the floor balanced.

Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray has something different to prove. Injuries disrupted his opportunity to establish himself in New Orleans, limiting him to 45 games over his first two seasons with the Pelicans. Murray must prove more than his ability to stay healthy. His efficiency, decision-making, and defense had already become concerns before the injuries.

The Pelicans acquired Murray (at a great cost) to lead the offense, create easier opportunities for his teammates, and bring stability to a backcourt that lacked a true point guard. He still has to prove he can fill those roles while rediscovering the defensive intensity that made him an All-Star in San Antonio. New Orleans can't afford another season of inefficient shooting, high turnover numbers, and inconsistent effort at the point of attack.

The emergence of Jeremiah Fears adds another layer to the situation. Murray isn't here to stand in the young guard's way, but he has to demonstrate why the Pelicans still need a veteran running the offense.

That means controlling the pace, organizing the court in difficult moments, and helping Fears grow without giving up his own spot in the rotation. Murray's experience should provide leadership and stability. This season, he need to prove that it still does.

Yves Missi

Then there's Yves Missi. His athleticism and defensive potential make him an intriguing prospect, but the Pelicans need to see more than flashes. Missi must become a more dependable rebounder, interior defender, and decision-maker while showing he can hold his own against the best centers in the Western Conference.

The physical tools are there. Missi can run the floor, finish above the rim, and use his length to challenge shots. The next step for him is learning to turn those tools into winning basketball.

He must improve his positioning, avoid unnecessary fouls, and be disciplined in the pick-and-roll. The Pelicans also need him to secure rebounds on the defensive end instead of merely contesting shots and relying on teammates to finish the possession.

Missi's development is especially important because Derik Queen projects as a more polished offensive player with defensive limitations. If Missi can provide rim protection, rebounding, and vertical spacing, the Pelicans may eventually have two young centers whose strengths complement each other.

If not, the Pels will remain vulnerable against the size and physicality found throughout the West. This season should provide a much clearer indication of whether New Orleans has a viable long-term answer in the middle.

Every player on the Pelicans' roster faces pressure after last season's disappointment, but these four will help define what comes next in New Orleans. Williamson carries the greatest burden because the franchise's direction still revolves around him. Jones and Murray must prove they can be reliable pieces around a winning core, while Missi must show he can become part of that core.

For the Pelicans, patience is running short. This season will be less about potential, and more about proof.