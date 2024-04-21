Thunder Writer Previews Pelicans Matchup Ahead Of Playoff Opener
The New Orleans Pelicans secured their playoff fate Friday night with a victory over the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Play-In Tournament. They face the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder starting Sunday night in Oklahoma. New Orleans will play the majority, if not all, of the series without Zion Williamson, who injured his hamstring in the team's first Play-In Tournament game versus the Los Angeles Lakers.
Ross Lovelace has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder since the 2019-2020 season and sat down with Terry Kimble from the Pelicans Scoop podcast to preview the series. Ross discusses the Thunder youth, the leadership of Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his prediction for the series.
Pelicans Scoop: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put his name in the league MVP hat with an amazing season. At just 25 years old, how has his growth manifested itself as the leader of this young OKC team, who is the Number 1 seed in the Western Conference?
Ross Lovelace: Obviously he has grown as a scorer, but I think everyone can see that from the outside looking in. His consistency on the offensive end is remarkable and he does so much of it without a reliable 3-point shot. Thunder fans have gotten used to him adding something new to his game every single off-season from the moment he was traded to Oklahoma City.
I think the biggest area of growth has been his defense, though. He’s gone from being somewhat of a liability on defense to one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA — especially as an established star. His defense has given him a two-way superstar title that only a few can claim throughout the league.
Pelicans Scoop: With a head coach and so many young players never experiencing the bright lights of the playoffs yet, how do you think the Thunder will adjust to the playoff experience?
Ross: Honestly, anyone’s guess is as good as mine. It’s tough to predict a team like the Thunder in the postseason. If there’s one thing that I know, though, it’s that Mark Daigneault isn’t going to change anything up just because it’s the postseason. He’s pretty stubborn in his philosophies, and honestly, why would he have any reason to change anything now? Oklahoma City is good because of its system and depth, why fix something that isn’t broken? This will be the same Thunder team we’ve seen all season long, and if the regular season is any indication, experience shouldn’t be a big issue.
Pelicans Scoop: New Orleans not having Zion Williamson presumably for the entire series is a huge blow for the Pelicans. How will the Thunder look to exploit that on the inside?
Ross: Not having Zion Williamson will change a lot for the series outlook. Willie Green has pulled Jonas Valanciunas early in most of the Thunder-Pelicans matchups because of the Thunder’s high pace and Chet Holmgren’s ability to catch and shoot. Williamson obviously creates a massive mismatch against an undersized forward like Jalen Williams, and it will hurt the Pelicans not being able to exploit that matchup. I would anticipate heavy Larry Nance Jr. minutes, or Green just biting the bullet and letting Valanciunas figure it out. Oklahoma City struggles to rebound, so if the Pelicans can find an advantage there it would certainly be helpful.
Pelicans Scoop: Name a player or players that can be a real X-Factor in this series for the Thunder.
Ross: Outside shooting is going to be a massive key to any sort of postseason run Oklahoma City makes. Mark Daigneault has credited New Orleans’ defense on multiple occasions and how the team pushes the offense to the sidelines and shortens the floor. Any double teams on Gilgeous-Alexander or packing in the paint could free up some shooters, and that’s where Isaiah Joe could make a big difference.
He’s Oklahoma City’s best pure shooter and is elite off the catch or the dribble. He shot 41.6% from 3-point range this season and when he’s on, he’s on. Obviously, Gilgeous-Alexander is going to get his — no matter how good of a defender Herb Jones is. But Isaiah Joe knocking down a few momentum 3-pointers could change the series.
Pelicans Scoop: After missing the entire 2022-2023 season with a foot injury, it must have been refreshing to see Chet Holmgren play all 82 games. How do you assess his rookie year as a whole?
Ross: Chet Holmgren was terrific this season. He shattered a lot of expectations and completely changed the dynamic of this Thunder team. He certainly benefits from playing with Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, but he was the final missing piece for this Thunder team. His two-way ceiling is sky high, and he has the chance to be an All-Star caliber player moving forward. I feel like he hasn’t fully explored his pick-and-roll potential yet either and often settles for 3-pointers on the pop. With more experience, and added weight and muscle, he’s going to be even better. Thunder fans are thrilled with his progress.
Pelicans Scoop: Give me a prediction for the series and why.
Ross: As dangerous as New Orleans is, Oklahoma City netted the No. 1 seed for a reason, and no Zion Williamson is a massive, massive blow. Lu Dort matches up with CJ McCollum like a glove and will take away a lot of the Pelicans play on the perimeter. Without Williamson, it feels like Oklahoma City will take this series in six games. If the Pelicans find success with Valanciunas and Nance and dominate Oklahoma City on the boards, the Pelicans can stretch out this series and earn another home game. If Williamson comes back early on, all bets are off. The Thunder, right now, seem like a safe bet to advance to the second round, though.